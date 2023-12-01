National American University Board of Governors Appoints Dr. Cindy Mathena as President

I look forward to our continued collaboration and the success I know NAU can achieve Post this

Under Dr. Mathena's leadership, NAU has seen significant accomplishments in various areas, including the diligent and supportive work of staff and faculty, successful maintenance of accreditation standards, sound financial management, and strategic planning for ongoing student achievement and system improvements. Her unwavering dedication to the University's success has truly had a lasting impact.

The Board of Governors expresses its full confidence in President Mathena as she navigates the University through these challenging times. Dr. Mathena's leadership skills and strategic vision will undoubtedly contribute to the continued growth and success of National American University.

"This past year a very supportive and energetic Board of Governors has supported our mission," said Dr. Mathena. "It is with their help we will evolve and grow. I look forward to our continued collaboration and the success I know NAU can achieve."

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Cindy Mathena on her official appointment as President of National American University.

About National American University:

National American University is a regionally accredited, multi-campus institution offering associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs in a variety of fields. Committed to providing quality education and fostering student success, NAU has been a leader in higher education for over 80 years.

