National American University Celebrates National Day of Service

NAU Embraces Day of Service in Commemoration of September 11th
RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) students, employees, and faculty united to participate in a day of service on September 11, 2023. The NAU Day of Service provided an opportunity for over a hundred employees and students to step outside of their office or classroom walls and seek an opportunity to volunteer within the community in which they live.
The response was a tribute to the caring and service-minded members of the NAU community. Below are some examples of the activities that NAU participants engaged in:
- Translation of historical documents for the Smithsonian Institute
- Organizing food distribution for those in need
- Helping Veterans get medical support
- Rescue of trapped manatees with a local rescue team
- Donation of blood
- Donating food to an animal shelter
- Mobile food distribution
- Picking up trash at a local park
- Assisting senior citizens with technology
- Providing assistance to "Feeding South Dakota"
Read more and see the video highlights here: Day of Service Blog
The NAU Day of Service is one way that the university is committed to giving back to the community and making a positive difference in the lives of others. NAU believes that learning doesn't only occur in the classroom, and that it is important for students and employees to have the opportunity to engage in real-world experiences that make a difference.
"We are so proud of our NAU community for coming together to serve on September 11th," said Dr. Cindy Mathena, Interim President at NAU. "This day was a true reflection of our desire to promote engaging experiences while addressing societal obligations beyond the confines of a classroom."
About NAU:
National American University is a private university that focuses on contemporary education for working adults. NAU is committed to providing students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the workplace.
Media Contact
Cindy Mathena, National American University, 1 800-209-0182, [email protected], https://www.national.edu/
SOURCE National American University
Share this article