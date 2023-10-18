National American University Celebrates National Day of Service

We are so proud of our NAU community for coming together to serve on September 11th Tweet this

Translation of historical documents for the Smithsonian Institute

Organizing food distribution for those in need

Helping Veterans get medical support

Rescue of trapped manatees with a local rescue team

Donation of blood

Donating food to an animal shelter

Mobile food distribution

Picking up trash at a local park

Assisting senior citizens with technology

Providing assistance to "Feeding South Dakota"

The NAU Day of Service is one way that the university is committed to giving back to the community and making a positive difference in the lives of others. NAU believes that learning doesn't only occur in the classroom, and that it is important for students and employees to have the opportunity to engage in real-world experiences that make a difference.

"We are so proud of our NAU community for coming together to serve on September 11th," said Dr. Cindy Mathena, Interim President at NAU. "This day was a true reflection of our desire to promote engaging experiences while addressing societal obligations beyond the confines of a classroom."

