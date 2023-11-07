National American University Joins the Acadeum Network to Increase Online Course Access

This innovative solution helps to connect students and institutions and creates new opportunities for students Post this

This innovative solution helps to connect students and institutions and creates new opportunities for students as they progress on their path to degree completion. More than 26,000 students have enrolled in online courses offered by colleges and universities participating in the network.

Students who join NAU's learning community through Acadeum access high-quality courses and faculty, which enriches their overall learning experience. National American University online courses are now available through the Acadeum network. Additional information can be obtained by visiting national.edu or calling 800-609-1434, Monday -Thursday: 8 am - 8 pm Central Time/ Friday: 8 am - 5 pm Central Time.

About National American University

National American University is an institutionally accredited online university offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. National American University is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education to students seeking to achieve their academic and career goals. With a history rooted in excellence and innovation, NAU is dedicated to helping students succeed.

About Acadeum

Acadeum helps colleges and universities create academic partnerships with like-minded institutions to support student progress and increased course access. Today, more than 460 higher education institutions use Acadeum's course-sharing network to place students in online courses they need to stay on track for timely graduation. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit acadeum.com.

Media Contact

Cindy Mathena, National American University, 1 800-209-0182, [email protected], https://www.national.edu/

SOURCE National American University