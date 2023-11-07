National American University Joins the Acadeum Network to Increase Online Course Access

NAU's new course sharing partnership with Acadeum Network provides students easier access to online classes.
RAPID CITY, S.D., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) is now able to serve more students by increasing their access to online courses thanks to NAU's participation in the Acadeum online course-sharing network, which connects over 460 colleges and universities and allows students to enroll in courses offered by NAU and other participating institutions.
Through the Acadeum network, National American University can offer online courses to eligible students who are unable to enroll in a course at their home institution because the class is either not offered when they need it, or the class is already at capacity. Courses shared through the Acadeum network are included in the student's GPA and apply to the graduation requirements of the student's home institution.
This innovative solution helps to connect students and institutions and creates new opportunities for students as they progress on their path to degree completion. More than 26,000 students have enrolled in online courses offered by colleges and universities participating in the network.
Students who join NAU's learning community through Acadeum access high-quality courses and faculty, which enriches their overall learning experience. National American University online courses are now available through the Acadeum network. Additional information can be obtained by visiting national.edu or calling 800-609-1434, Monday -Thursday: 8 am - 8 pm Central Time/ Friday: 8 am - 5 pm Central Time.
About National American University
National American University is an institutionally accredited online university offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. National American University is committed to providing accessible, high-quality education to students seeking to achieve their academic and career goals. With a history rooted in excellence and innovation, NAU is dedicated to helping students succeed.
About Acadeum
Acadeum helps colleges and universities create academic partnerships with like-minded institutions to support student progress and increased course access. Today, more than 460 higher education institutions use Acadeum's course-sharing network to place students in online courses they need to stay on track for timely graduation. To learn more about Acadeum, please visit acadeum.com.
Media Contact
Cindy Mathena, National American University, 1 800-209-0182, [email protected], https://www.national.edu/
SOURCE National American University
