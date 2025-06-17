National American University Launches Reduced Credit Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology

This new program meets the needs of those who want a flexible, affordable path to earn their BS degree in Information Technology faster without compromising academic rigor. Post this

"NAU has a long-standing commitment to adult learners and military students," said Dr. Cindy Mathena, President of NAU. "This new program meets the needs of those who want a flexible, affordable path to earn their BS degree in Information Technology faster without compromising academic rigor."

Key benefits of the program include:

Curriculum designed to align with industry standards and certifications, including CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco

The ability to apply up to 94.5 credits from prior NAU coursework

A reduced credit requirement, helping to lower overall tuition costs

Financing options, including VA/military benefits and employer tuition assistance where available

NAU is currently seeking approval to expand financing options to include federal Title IV financial aid programs.

NAU is now accepting applications for its new reduced credit BS-IT – Focused program. Interested students can visit https://www.national.edu/degreecert/information-technology-bs-focused or contact NAU Admissions at (877) 500-1310 or [email protected] for more information.

About National American University

Founded in 1941, National American University is an institutionally accredited online university offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in technical and professional fields including business, technology, healthcare, criminal justice, paralegal studies, and security. The university provides innovative and career-relevant learning experiences in a caring and supportive environment for students of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and abilities and is committed to serving adult learners, military service members, and transfer students.

