National American University Launches Reduced Credit Bachelor's Degree in Information Technology

NAU now offers a BS in IT degree that allows students to choose a focus and still complete the program in just three years
RAPID CITY, S.D., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) announces the launch of its groundbreaking new academic program: the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology – Focused, one of the first IT bachelor's programs specifically designed for completion in just three years.
By focusing coursework in one of four IT specialty areas—Cybersecurity, Network Administration, Artificial Intelligence, or Cloud Computing—the program allows students to sharpen their career focus while saving both time and money. This innovative 135 quarter-credit program also allows students to build on their prior education and professional experience to streamline their path to a bachelor's degree.
"NAU has a long-standing commitment to adult learners and military students," said Dr. Cindy Mathena, President of NAU. "This new program meets the needs of those who want a flexible, affordable path to earn their BS degree in Information Technology faster without compromising academic rigor."
Key benefits of the program include:
- Curriculum designed to align with industry standards and certifications, including CompTIA, AWS, and Cisco
- The ability to apply up to 94.5 credits from prior NAU coursework
- A reduced credit requirement, helping to lower overall tuition costs
- Financing options, including VA/military benefits and employer tuition assistance where available
NAU is currently seeking approval to expand financing options to include federal Title IV financial aid programs.
NAU is now accepting applications for its new reduced credit BS-IT – Focused program. Interested students can visit https://www.national.edu/degreecert/information-technology-bs-focused or contact NAU Admissions at (877) 500-1310 or [email protected] for more information.
About National American University
Founded in 1941, National American University is an institutionally accredited online university offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in technical and professional fields including business, technology, healthcare, criminal justice, paralegal studies, and security. The university provides innovative and career-relevant learning experiences in a caring and supportive environment for students of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and abilities and is committed to serving adult learners, military service members, and transfer students.
Media Contact
Linda Emma, National American University, 1 9783378410, [email protected], https://www.national.edu/
SOURCE National American University
