National American University Offers Fully Online Doctor of Education Program

NAU announces fully online EdD program designed to meet the needs of working professionals looking to hone their leadership skills

RAPID CITY, S.D., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National American University (NAU) has launched its fully online Doctor of Education (EdD) program, designed for professionals who lead, teach, coach, or train in any setting. The 60-credit-hour program equips students to address real-world challenges and make an immediate impact in their organizations.

"In today's evolving world of work, leadership training is needed more than ever," said Lynn Moore, PhD, Associate Provost and Graduate Dean at NAU. "Our EdD is built for professionals across sectors — from education and nonprofit organizations to healthcare, corporate, and government — who want to grow as leaders."

Instead of a traditional research dissertation, students complete an applied doctoral capstone portfolio focused on challenges in their workplace or area of professional practice.

Core topics include:

Leading complex organizations

Learning design and innovation

Strategic planning and evaluation

Policy and public affairs frameworks

Organizational design and change

The program is ideal for professionals in K–12 and higher education, corporate learning, nonprofit leadership, military and public service, healthcare training, and government workforce programs. Courses are structured for working adults balancing careers, family, and education goals, with guidance from faculty mentors from day one through completion.

Virtual Information Session

Date: Thursday, August 28, 2025

Time: 1 p.m. ET

RSVP: Click here to register

For more information, visit https://www.national.edu.

