National Animation Museum Announces Collaboration with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Animation Museum, currently in the planning stages in Los Angeles, California, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, a renowned leader in developing experiences for family audiences that is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.
This collaborative effort involves the exchange of valuable insights, guidance, and advice from the experienced team at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, aiming to enhance the planning process for both the virtual and physical facets of the National Animation Museum.
Jennifer Pace Robinson, President and CEO of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to contribute our expertise to the National Animation Museum's ambitious project. Together, we can create an enriching experience that sparks curiosity and imagination in visitors of all ages."
Christine Farris, Planning Director for the National Animation Museum, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, "The guidance provided by the executive and creative teams at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is invaluable as we navigate the complexities of planning. Their wealth of experience adds tremendous value to our educational mission, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."
As the National Animation Museum progresses through the planning stages, the public is encouraged to stay informed about the latest developments. Regular updates on the Museum's activities can be found at nationalanimationmuseum.org
ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANIMATION MUSEUM
The National Animation Museum™ is a 501 (c)(3) California based nonprofit developing a virtual and physical Museum to be based in Southern California. The Museum's mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms.
Visit nationalanimationmuseum.org
ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS
We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM and Facebook.
