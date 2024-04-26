National Animation Museum Announces Collaboration with The Children's Museum of Indianapolis

Together, we can create an enriching experience that sparks curiosity and imagination in visitors of all ages. Post this

Jennifer Pace Robinson, President and CEO of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to contribute our expertise to the National Animation Museum's ambitious project. Together, we can create an enriching experience that sparks curiosity and imagination in visitors of all ages."

Christine Farris, Planning Director for the National Animation Museum, expressed gratitude for the partnership, saying, "The guidance provided by the executive and creative teams at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is invaluable as we navigate the complexities of planning. Their wealth of experience adds tremendous value to our educational mission, and we look forward to a successful collaboration."

As the National Animation Museum progresses through the planning stages, the public is encouraged to stay informed about the latest developments. Regular updates on the Museum's activities can be found at nationalanimationmuseum.org

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ANIMATION MUSEUM

The National Animation Museum™ is a 501 (c)(3) California based nonprofit developing a virtual and physical Museum to be based in Southern California. The Museum's mission is to inform, inspire, and ignite passion in current and future generations about the art and science of animation in all its forms.

Visit nationalanimationmuseum.org

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S MUSEUM OF INDIANAPOLIS

We ignite joy, wonder and curiosity by creating powerful learning experiences for children and adults. For more information about The Children's Museum, visit http://www.childrensmuseum.org, follow us on Twitter @TCMIndy, Instagram@childrensmuseum, YouTube.com/IndyTCM and Facebook.

SOURCE The Children's Museum of Indianapolis