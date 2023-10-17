National Association of Home Builders Names Steve Kleber Chairman of THE Global Opportunities Board

"We are pleased to have Steve Kleber join the team as a seasoned industry professional. His experience will help further lead us globally and we are honored to welcome him as Chair," said Deb Malone, NAHB Chief Operating Officer. Tweet this

Kleber, an active member of the NAHB, formerly served as the Chairman of the Global Innovations Award, where he helped to grow the awards program, including soliciting participation, leveraging international opportunities as well as increasing overall entries, sponsorships and memberships.

"It is a unique honor to lead the NAHB Global Opportunities Board and help grow international membership and opportunities for this highly relevant and critically important organization," Kleber noted.

The Global Opportunities Board is recognized as:

The premier global clearinghouse for information on all aspects of the home building industry

Reinforcing the value and global business opportunities created through NAHB membership

Growing the International Builders' Show as a multi-national networking and business development event

Ensuring that NAHB's international programs stimulate economic growth for the association and its members

Kleber is founder of Kleber & Associates (K&A), a full-service integrated marketing communications agency specializing in home and building products. In addition to his role as president of the National Remodeling Foundation, he is immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Center for Kitchen/Bath Education and Research and serves on the board of The Home Projects Council.

For more information on the Global Opportunities Board, visit http://www.nahb.org. To learn more about Kleber & Associates, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.

About Kleber & Associates:

Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations agency focused exclusively on the home and building products industry. Based in Atlanta, K&A has more than 36 years of experience delivery compelling, creative and measurable results. The agency's trademark is "Right at Home," which is brought to life by building better brands that build better living spaces. K&A was founded in 1987 by Steve Kleber, who has a deep understanding of the home and building industry, bringing valuable insights on current market trends and how they relate to architects, builders/remodelers, consumers, designers, distributors and manufacturers. Steve's thought leadership has been featured in numerous industry publications and he is a frequent presenter at national trade shows, including IBS, Coverings and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, and on webinars for organizations such as the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA).

