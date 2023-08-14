National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations (NALTO®) Leads Healthcare Staffing Industry in 7th Annual Celebration of National Locum Tenens Week

For the seventh consecutive year since the inception of National Locum Tenens Week, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is honoring temporary healthcare providers for their contributions in delivering medical care throughout the United States.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the seventh consecutive year since the inception of National Locum Tenens Week, the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is honoring temporary healthcare providers for their contributions in delivering medical care throughout the United States.

"Locum tenens practitioners are the healthcare heroes who travel where their expertise is needed most, stitching together the fabric of patient care with their skillful hands and compassionate hearts, leaving a trail of healing in their wake," said Matt Young, NALTO® President.

Currently there are nearly 52,000 physicians (over 5% of the US physician workforce) who commit to locum tenens assignments each year providing 7.5 million Americans with vital healthcare services.

Added Young, "We, as the member companies of NALTO®, play a small yet critical role in getting these talented providers where they need to be to make the most impact. I join our fellow members wishing them all a very Happy Locum Tenens Week!"

This year brings with it the industry's current battle in Congress to pass The Healthcare Provider Shortage Minimization Act of 2022, a bipartisan legislation aimed at combatting the nation's physician shortage and improve access to healthcare by expanding the number of Medicare-supported medical residency positions by 14,000 over the next seven years.

The legislation will also help in delivering not only critical healthcare services nationwide, but particularly in rural communities which are most in need of doctors in comparison to US metropolitan areas.

President Elect Jarin Dana, says, "As we celebrate National Locum Tenens Week, we honor the healthcare professionals working as Locum Tenens who stand at the forefront of medical care, especially in rural communities. Their commitment to serving communities, bridging gaps, and ensuring quality patient outcomes is critical for healthcare delivery in the United States. Together, we acknowledge their contributions and express our gratitude for their invaluable service."

National Locum Tenens Week occurs annually the second full week in August. Led by the National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®), the program's annual platform provides a forum to collectively recognize locum tenens doctors and the contributions made by staffing agencies to the U.S. healthcare industry.

To download the 2023 National Locum Tenens Week marketing toolkit, please visit the NALTO® website.

About NALTO® (www.NALTO.org): The National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®) is the only professional association of temporary physician staffing firms committed to a code of ethics and to maintaining the highest industry standards.

Contact:

Dawn McKnight, Executive Director

National Association of Locum Tenens Organizations® (NALTO®)

(407) 774-7880

[email protected]

SOURCE NALTO