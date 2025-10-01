National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Kimber White as Incoming President

Veteran mortgage professional brings over 40 years of industry experience and a bold agenda for 2025–2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is proud to welcome Kimber White as its new Volunteer President. A long-standing leader within the organization, White has served in numerous roles with the organization over the past 15 years, including as Board President from 2020–2021 and as a valued member of the Executive Board.

Throughout his presidency, White is committed to leveraging his knowledge and 40 years of experience as a producing originator to support NAMB's mission of improving the housing industry for all originators.

"I am honored to lead NAMB's continued efforts to elevate the professional landscape for everyone working in our vital and dynamic industry," said Kimber White. "For over 51 years, NAMB has been the voice of the mortgage marketplace. I take this responsibility seriously and look forward to working alongside our members, industry partners, lawmakers, and stakeholders to ensure that NAMB remains a powerful force for good for the next 50 years."

White also expressed deep gratitude to outgoing President Jim Nabors for his dedicated leadership during the 2024–2025 term.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Jim Nabors, NAMB's immediate past president, for his tireless commitment to the organization," White continued. "Under his leadership, NAMB achieved several key milestones, including our advocacy and support for the passage of the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, a landmark piece of legislation signed into law by the President of the United States in September 2025."

As President, White has outlined an ambitious agenda for the 2025–2026 term, focusing on both professional development and legislative priorities. His key initiatives include:

Loan Officer Compensation Reform

Flood Insurance Improvements

1099 vs. W-2 Employment Classification Clarity

Expanding Affordable Housing Access for All Americans

Reducing the Cost of Credit Reports

Support for 12-Month to 6-Month Refinancing Options

Modernization of VA Loan Programs

Launch of Elevate, NAMB's New Mentorship Program

Recruitment and Retention of Young Professionals

Expansion of NAMB's Training and Certification Programs

Continued Growth of NAMB's National Membership Base

To strengthen connections across the industry, White and other NAMB leaders will also embark on a national tour. This initiative will include one-on-one meetings with industry partners, media representatives, and members to further NAMB's mission and strengthen collaborative efforts nationwide.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

