National Association of Mortgage Brokers Announces Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage Wholesale Division as Exclusive Sponsor of Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist Certification

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB), the first and only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage brokers and home buyers since 1973, is pleased to announce that Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage Wholesale has joined as the exclusive sponsor of NAMB's Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist (CREV) certification program.

This sponsorship marks a significant milestone in NAMB's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality education and professional development opportunities to mortgage brokers seeking deeper expertise in reverse mortgage lending. The CREV designation equips mortgage professionals with the advanced knowledge and skills required to confidently counsel and serve senior homeowners exploring reverse mortgage solutions.

As the exclusive sponsor, Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage Wholesale will support the development, delivery, and expansion of the CREV curriculum, enhancing access to best-in-class training and resources for broker partners nationwide. This collaboration strengthens the reverse mortgage education ecosystem and underscores the shared dedication to empowering mortgage professionals with industry-leading expertise.

"We are excited to partner with Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage Wholesale to elevate the Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist program," said Kimber White, President of NAMB. "Their commitment to education and excellence in reverse mortgage lending aligns with our mission to advance the professionalism and competence of mortgage brokers across the country."

The CREV certification covers comprehensive topics including reverse mortgage product structures, eligibility requirements, borrower counseling techniques, risk management, and ethical best practices. With this sponsorship, Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage Wholesale reinforces its commitment to excellence and education within the mortgage broker community. During the course, attendees will learn:

Age/Property/Equity Requirements

How loan amounts are determined

The role the product type plays in how much a borrower is allowed to access

How a credit report is viewed and its potential impact on the loan

Sales tips and best practices for working with borrowers 55+

Overcoming objections and working through underwriting issues

More!

"We are proud to support NAMB's CREV certification," said Mark O'Neil, SVP of Wholesale for Mutual of Omaha Reverse Mortgage. "By investing in the education and certification of mortgage professionals, we are helping ensure more consumers receive informed and ethical guidance when considering reverse mortgage options."

For more information about the Certified Reverse Mortgage Specialist certification program or to register for upcoming classes, visit NAMB's website.

About NAMB: The National Association of Mortgage Brokers has been the only national volunteer-led and membership-driven organization representing the interests of mortgage professionals and homebuyers since 1973. NAMB provides mortgage professionals with advocacy, education, and rigorous certification programs to recognize members with the highest levels of professional knowledge and education. NAMB's active lobbying and advocacy efforts focus on national and state issues, protecting the interests of its members and borrowers. As the leading national trade association for the mortgage industry, NAMB is affiliated with state associations throughout the country and represents the interests of more than 546,800 licensed and registered Mortgage Loan Originators and 49,100 licensed Mortgage Broker and Mortgage Lender businesses throughout the U.S. www.namb.org

