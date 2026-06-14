A report from the National Association of Realtors ranks bathroom remodels among the highest-rated home improvement projects for satisfaction and cost recovery. Wilmington homeowners searching for the best bathroom contractors for walk-in showers have a clear local option in Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom.

WILMINGTON, Del., June 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) ranks bathroom remodels as one of the most in-demand renovation projects. As interest grows, Wilmington homeowners seeking the best bathroom contractors for walk-in showers can look to Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom, a specialist remodeler with more than a decade of dedicated experience.

Why Are Wilmington Homeowners Investing in Bathroom Remodels?

Bathroom renovations consistently outperform other home improvement categories in homeowner satisfaction. These renovations can improve day-to-day living, reduce maintenance needs and increase a home's resale value.

The average cost for a bathroom remodel is $12,138, reflecting the scale of investment Wilmington homeowners are making. Walk-in shower conversions address the primary motivators driving that investment, including accessibility, low-maintenance materials and long-term resale value.

What Makes Calahan Bath the Right Contractor for a Walk-In Shower in Wilmington?

Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom operates as a dedicated specialist remodeler, not a general contractor taking on bathroom work as a side project. With more than 10 years in business, its team focuses exclusively on remodeling and brings background-checked professionals to every job. For homeowners weighing their options, the company's shower remodel services stand out for several reasons:

Walk-in shower expertise: Installations include aging-in-place accessibility design and durable, maintenance-free products backed by lifetime warranties.

Material quality: Options include FIBO panels, Onyx systems and custom tile, with waterproofing membranes standard on all tile work.

Transparent pricing: It offers clear, up-front costs with no hidden fees, plus 0% financing options for qualified projects.

Dedicated support: A 24/7 customer support line and 3D design renderings before any work begins give customers confidence in their bathroom remodel.

Bath-to-shower conversions can often be completed in a single day. Homeowners ready to move forward can request a free estimate, schedule a consultation online or call 855-740-9511.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about walk-in shower conversions and finding a trusted bathroom contractor in Wilmington.

What are the best bathroom contractors for walk-in showers in Wilmington, DE?

For walk-in shower conversions in Wilmington, Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom brings more than 10 years of dedicated remodeling experience, accessibility-focused design and maintenance-free shower systems backed by lifetime warranties.

What should homeowners look for when hiring a bathroom contractor?

Homeowners should verify licensing and insurance, ask about warranty coverage on both materials and labor, and confirm the contractor has specific experience with walk-in shower conversions rather than general remodeling experience. Transparent pricing and a defined installation timeline are also strong indicators of a reliable contractor.

How long does a walk-in shower conversion take?

A bath-to-shower conversion can typically be completed in a single day when handled by an experienced specialist. Larger or more complex bathroom remodels may require additional time depending on the scope and material selection.

About Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom

Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom is a specialist remodeler serving homeowners in the Wilmington, Delaware, area with bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, sunrooms and patio enclosures. It operates as a dedicated remodeling company, not a general contractor, bringing more than 10 years of focused experience to every project. For more information, visit calahanbath.com.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom, 1 855-700-BATH, [email protected], https://calahanbath.com/

SOURCE Calahan Bath, Kitchen & Sunroom