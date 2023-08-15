National Association of Wine Retailers Applauds 11th Circuit Decision Supporting Florida Wine Consumers and Free Trade in Wine in Florida

"The result of this important decision is that Floridians will continue to have the right to buy and receive shipments of wine from both out-of-state wineries and out-of-state retailers." Tweet this

"The Appeals Court found that the Florida Division of Alcohol Beverage and Tobacco, having in 2018 agreed that a 2006 injunction against enforcing the state's ban on winery-to-consumer shipments also forbid the state from enforcing against out-of-state retailer shipments, the Division was not entitled three years later to seek a reversal of its earlier declaration in favor of out-of-state retailers on the grounds that a court erred in 2006. As the appellate court found, there was no error in the original injunction and the US Supreme Court decision in Granholm mandated enjoining Florida from enforcing its prohibition on out-of-state vendors and producers from delivering wine to Florida consumers."

"The result of this important decision is that Floridians will continue to have the right to buy and receive shipments of wine from both out-of-state wineries and out-of-state retailers. It also means that Floridians will not see their access to literally hundreds of thousands of domestic, imported, rare and collectible wines removed."

NAWR continues to advocate for the rights of consumers and wine retailers to do business in a well-regulated manner, whether via interstate shipments or in-person transactions. NAWR actively opposes protectionist forces that push discriminatory laws that deny consumers access to hundreds of thousands of wines and prevent retailers from doing business in the national wine marketplace.

Click here to read the decision.

About the National Association of Wine Retailers: NAWR is a national trade association representing the retail tier of the wine industry. Its members include many of the finest, most progressive and celebrated wine retailers across the United States. The Association advocates for both consumer and retailer rights to transact business in a fair, non-discriminatory and well-regulated environment. To learn more about NAWR visit http://www.nawr.org.

