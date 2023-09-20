National Award Winning Artist Jeff Bohlander Exhibits New Paintings at Wren's Nest, Presented by Black Cat Studios Frederick

Wren's Nest Gallery in Middletown, MD will exhibit STILL HERE by local contemporary mixed media artist Jeffrey Bohlander throughout the month of September

MIDDLETOWN, Md., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this solo exhibition at Wren's Nest, 104 W. Main Street in Middletown, The Show is on display September 15th to the 30th and an Artists Reception will be held at the gallery Saturday, September 23th from 12:30-4pm.

Jeff Bohlander's exhibition, "Still Here," delves into the intricate interplay of mixed media, collage, painting, and assemblage. Through this diverse artistic repertoire, Bohlander explores profound themes that resonate with our shared human experience.

Nostalgia serves as a thread weaving through the tapestry of "Still Here," reminding us of the beauty found in our memories and the enduring connection we have to the past. Bohlander's work captures a sense of place and space, inviting viewers to contemplate their own relationship with the world around them. In a fast-paced modern era, these creations evoke a longing to be present and rooted, even while navigating the complexities of contemporary life.

Bohlander's art reflects a deep understanding of his genetic roots, bridging the gap between the ancient and the modern. His assemblages and collages offer a unique perspective on what it means to be still, both in the moment and within a specific place.

Approaching image-making with an understanding and appreciation that simple forms, images, objects, and expressions are capable of evoking powerful emotion and complex associations. Always focused on experimenting, Bohlander uses combinations of mixed media, including found collage, ephemera, drawing mediums, various image transfer methods, printmaking, alternative photography, found object, and assemblage.

A Frederick Native, after earning his BFA from The Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore, Bohlander's professional career has been broad reaching, from nationally recognized Illustrator, to prolific award winning fine artist, respected art theorist, and pedagogue. His work has been published in The Atlantic Monthly, U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Fortune, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, Men's Journal, Men's Health, Psychology Today, Popular Science, Continental Airlines, to name a few.

Bohlander is the recent recipient of the Jurors Choice award at the 2021 Eye of the Beholder exhibition In Annapolis, as well as Best in Show honor at the 2019 20th Annual Wills Creek Juried Exhibition, Juried by Jack Rasmussen, the Director and Curator of the American University Museum at the Katzen Arts Center. He was awarded 3rd place in the 2019 4th Biennial Maryland Juried Art Exhibition at University of Maryland Global Campus. A three times 2nd place prize winner at The Delaplaine Visual Art Center National Juried Exhibition, his art has exhibited locally and Nationally, and has won selection in several juried exhibitions.

