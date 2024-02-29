National Bankers Association Foundation, with Wells Fargo Support, Will Underwrite SCORE Training and Education to Improve Founders' Financial Acumen

"We are grateful to the National Bankers Association Foundation and Wells Fargo for the impact that their support can have in leveling the playing field for economic opportunity for Black business owners," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. Post this

"We are pleased to provide our support for Black and minority entrepreneurs through this new relationship, and we are especially delighted to announce it during Black History Month," explained Christopher White, deputy executive director, National Bankers Association Foundation. "We are committed to advancing the opportunities for community wealth building by supporting business ownership and growth for Black and minority entrepreneurs. By enhancing the financial acumen of entrepreneurs, we can help more founders succeed in accessing the capital they need to achieve a thriving enterprise," he added.

"We are thrilled to support the National Bankers Association Foundation in empowering small business owners to take advantage of their financial futures," said Michael Martino, head of Diverse Customer Segments for Consumer, Small and Business Banking at Wells Fargo. "Equipping entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge they need, further underscores our shared commitment to advance financial education and pave the way for sustainable growth in our communities."

"We are grateful to National Bankers Association Foundation and Wells Fargo for the impact that their support can have in leveling the playing field for economic opportunity for Black business owners," said Liz Sara, president of the SCORE Foundation. "This support will enable SCORE to provide more resources to help these underserved small business communities gain the financial acumen needed to obtain the type of funding they need when they most need it most," she added.

For information on how your organization to get involved in sponsoring such SCORE programs for Black or other underserved communities of entrepreneurs, send an email to [email protected].

About the SCORE Foundation:

The SCORE Foundation, a 501 c 3, is the philanthropic arm of SCORE, America's premier source of free and confidential mentoring to small business owners and entrepreneurs. The Foundation funds SCORE education programs, resources and services that enable SCORE to increase its impact and reach in fostering vibrant small business communities nationwide. To make an individual donation to support Black and minority entrepreneurs during this cultural heritage month, click here.

