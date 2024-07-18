National Black Cultural Information Trust Inc. Hosts African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival in Waldorf, Maryland

The African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Fair, hosted by the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc., will feature 20 businesses, nonprofits, artists, and 30 Black children's book authors. Post this

"Elevating and celebrating African American and African descended cultural heritage is an act of reparatory justice. At the African American Cultural Expo and Children's Book Festival, we provide children with the space to learn, grow, explore, and create in the realm of cultural education. This year, we have a wide array of authors and cultural artists from across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia area," said Jessica Ann Mitchell Aiwuyor, founder and executive director of the National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.

Books and authors featured in the book fair include: Career Day Blues by VM Roberts, Sindi: A Zulu Cinderella By Thembani Mnyandu & Desaray Mnyandu, The Night Owl by Kim C. Lee, Invested in Me by Gabriel Hamilton, Shiloh & Dande the Lion by Ciara L. Hill, The Tree in the Middle of the City by Paul Murrain, Betty's Bubbles by Mr. Frederick A. Murphy, Jada Dream Girls by Christiana Smith-Williams, Public Speaking for Kids Coloring and Activity Books by Jessica Montgomery MBA, Coding with Cornell: Data Types by Ronesha Dennis, A Day with Daddy by Danielle Sierra, Seraphina and the Tales of Glimmer Shimmer Forest by Carla Johnson, It's OK to Be ME by Manny Jennings, Everyone, Just Like Me by Carylee Carrington, B is for Breathe: The ABCs of Coping with Fussy and Frustrating Feelings by Melissa Boyd, Courage to Achieve Great Things: The Life of John P. Parker by Kimberly Mack, Rainy Days Are Beautiful Too by Minta Speller, Sounds Like A Story by Dylan Lundy, Sometimes…Minds Get Boo-Boos Too by Carolyn A. Hunter, Fern and Ginger by Kathy Anderson and Karen Bowlding, My Promise to You by Georgia S. Thompson, Fall Rain by Len and Pat Moore, and others.

Small businesses featured include Grandma's Hands Crochet Project, B.R.A.G Badges, AFRIKIA Shop, FEDRAFF Designs, 2 Twisted Sisters Desserts, The Ruby Teapot, and more!

To learn more or register, visit CulturalExpo.Eventbrite.com or www.culturalexpo.org. For press inquiries, email [email protected].

The National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc. is a nonprofit organization with a mission to share cultural resources, tools, and information that uplift the collective freedom of Black communities. We are committed to promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of African descendants from around the world.

Media Contact

Jessica Aiwuyor, National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc., 1 2027301169, [email protected], nbcit.org

SOURCE National Black Cultural Information Trust, Inc.