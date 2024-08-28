National Black MBA Association Explores AI, the Future of Work, Blockchain and More During Tech Summit

"Technology is at the heart of modern business innovation, and the NBMBAA Tech Summit is a unique platform to explore these advancements," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "As a pivotal part of this year's conference, the Tech Summit offers an unparalleled platform." Post this

Generative AI & the Future of Work: A panel discussion on AI's potential to reshape industries and the workforce, focusing on opportunities and challenges for diverse communities.

Blockchain Unchained: Beyond Crypto into Real-World Applications: An exploration of how blockchain technology is revolutionizing sectors like supply chain management and identity verification.

into Real-World Applications: An exploration of how blockchain technology is revolutionizing sectors like supply chain management and identity verification. CEO Secrets: Strategies for International Expansion: Insights from CEOs on successfully positioning businesses for global growth.

The New Frontier: AR's Role in Driving Next-Gen Marketing Strategies: A deep dive into how augmented reality is transforming marketing and consumer engagement.

AI: Massive Opportunity | Massive Threat: An examination of AI's dual nature, offering strategies for ethical and effective implementation.

Women in Tech: Empowering Diversity and Inclusion: A session dedicated to highlighting the critical role of women and diversity in driving innovation in the tech industry.

"Technology is at the heart of modern business innovation, and the NBMBAA Tech Summit is a unique platform to explore these advancements," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "As a pivotal part of this year's conference, the Tech Summit offers an unparalleled platform for our members to explore the latest innovations and challenges in the tech industry. We're thrilled to offer our members and attendees the opportunity to engage in discussion around these cutting-edge topics and industry leaders."

Summit attendees will also be invited to the executive breakfast and luncheon that day. Titled, "Unleash Your Leadership," the executive breakfast, featuring Carla Harris, senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, will explore the importance of reconnecting with one's inner voice to unlock authentic leadership and achieve extraordinary success. Following this, the "Celebrating Success and Inspiring the Next Generation" executive luncheon, led by The Honorable Stacey Abrams, former Georgia house minority leader, will emphasize the transformative power of mentorship and community engagement, guiding participants on how to inspire and support emerging Black professionals in their pursuit of excellence.

In addition to expert-led panels, the summit will host a series of networking opportunities, enabling attendees to connect with industry leaders, innovators, and peers. The NBMBAA® remains committed to advancing opportunities for Black professionals in all fields, and the Tech Summit serves as a key initiative in this ongoing mission.

For more information and to register for the 2024 NBMBAA Annual Conference & Tech Summit, please visit nbmbaaconference.org.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Media Contact

Deven Trowers, National Black MBA Association, 404-260-0153, [email protected], https://nbmbaaconference.org/

Twitter

SOURCE National Black MBA Association