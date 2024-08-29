National Black MBA Association Launches Inaugural ERG Leadership Summit at 46th Annual Conference

The NBMBAA is excited to introduce its first-ever Employee Resource Groups (ERG) Summit, a key event happening during the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition. Taking place on September 17th at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC, the summit will highlight the essential role ERGs play in creating inclusive workplaces, boosting employee engagement, and ultimately driving organizational success.
ATLANTA, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) is proud to announce the inaugural Employee Resource Groups (ERG) Summit. Held during the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, the summit is set to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, DC. The ERG Summit will focus on the pivotal role ERGs play in fostering inclusion, promoting employee engagement, and driving organizational success.
As part of the NBMBAA's long standing commitment to advancing economic and educational opportunities in the Black community, the ERG Summit will be an opportunity to empower ERG leaders with the tools, strategies, and networks they need to make meaningful impacts within their organizations. An invite-only event, the summit was designed to reflect the growing importance of ERGs in cultivating diverse talent and promoting equity in corporate environments.
The three-hour event will offer participants critical insights into effective ERG leadership, including:
- Strategies for building cohesive ERG cultures
- Setting clear objectives
- Measuring impact
Attendees will also learn how to collaborate with stakeholders to maximize their ERG's influence within their organizations.
"We are thrilled to host the ERG Summit as part of our annual conference," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "ERG leaders are instrumental in shaping inclusive workplaces, and this summit will empower attendees with the knowledge and networks to drive change within their organizations."
The ERG Summit plays an integral role in the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, themed "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation: AFFIRM 2024," this year's conference will feature renowned leaders, visionaries, and changemakers shaping the future of business, politics and social impact. AFFIRM 2024 will offer a dynamic program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.
To learn more about the NBMBAA's 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/. To register for the ERG Summit click here.
About the National Black MBA Association
The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.
