National Black MBA Association Launches Inaugural ERG Leadership Summit at 46th Annual Conference

The three-hour event will offer participants critical insights into effective ERG leadership, including:

Strategies for building cohesive ERG cultures

Setting clear objectives

Measuring impact

Attendees will also learn how to collaborate with stakeholders to maximize their ERG's influence within their organizations.

"We are thrilled to host the ERG Summit as part of our annual conference," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "ERG leaders are instrumental in shaping inclusive workplaces, and this summit will empower attendees with the knowledge and networks to drive change within their organizations."

The ERG Summit plays an integral role in the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, themed "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation: AFFIRM 2024," this year's conference will feature renowned leaders, visionaries, and changemakers shaping the future of business, politics and social impact. AFFIRM 2024 will offer a dynamic program of keynote addresses, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities.

To learn more about the NBMBAA's 46th Annual Conference and Exposition, visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/. To register for the ERG Summit click here.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

