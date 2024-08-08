National Black MBA Association Names Alvin Brown, Danita Johnson and Jason Wright as Honorary Co-Chairs for 46th Annual Conference and Career Expo

"I am deeply honored to serve as an honorary co-chair of the National Black MBA Association Conference," said Jason Wright, Washington Commanders. "While talent is universal, access is not, and I fully support the NBMBAA's mission to bridge the gap and create equitable pathways for future leaders." Post this

With a distinguished career, Brown has committed himself to public service. Nominated by President Biden as the 47th member of the National Transportation Safety Board, he also served as the first African American mayor of Jacksonville, Fla. Brown has served as a senior member of the White House leadership team under former President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore. He has been a long standing member of the NBMBAA for over 25 years and is a past board member.

"I am honored to be recognized as a co-chair for AFFIRM 2024," said Alvin Brown. "NBMBAA's conferences are pivotal platforms for professionals of color to connect, grow, and inspire one another. As an advocate for this distinguished organization, I look forward to having an opportunity to support such a dynamic event."

As the first Black president of an NFL team, Wright has made significant strides in the sports industry. As the past president and current senior advisor of the Washington Commanders, he has been instrumental in transforming the organization and advancing its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I am deeply honored to serve as an honorary co-chair of the National Black MBA Association Conference," said Wright. "The experiences and connections I've gained throughout my career have been instrumental in my success, and I am committed to fostering the same opportunities for others. While talent is universal, access is not, and I fully support the NBMBAA's mission to bridge the gap and create equitable pathways for future leaders."

With more than 15 years of experience in the sports industry, Johnson has served several roles in the WNBA, NBA, and NBA G League. Currently, Johnson serves as the President of Business Operations for Major League Soccer's most decorated club, D.C. United, a role she has held since January 2021. Notably, she is the first Black President of an MLS Club. Under her leadership the club has established a sustainable Audi Field events business, which has seen the Washington Spirit (NWSL), DC Defenders (XFL), and the Truth and Service Classic – a home football game for Howard University – become full tenants in the 20,000-seat downtown DC stadium.

"The National Black MBA Association is an organization that has been a beacon of light for so many looking to navigate and succeed in a constantly evolving landscape," said Johnson. "To be selected as a co-chair for this year's conference is truly an honor, as my career is a testament to the impact mentorship, opportunities, and equity in access can have. I look forward to helping ensure the 46th Annual Conference is a resounding success."

With the theme "Driving Excellence, Empowering Transformation: AFFIRM 2024," this year's conference offers a dynamic lineup of speakers, workshops, and networking opportunities designed to empower Black professionals and foster career advancement. For more information and to register, please visit https://nbmbaaconference.org/.

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

