National Black MBA Association Partners with Black-Owned Retailer Bridgeforth Cotton as Official Apparel Provider

"We are excited to welcome Bridgeforth Cotton as our official apparel partner. Their dedication to quality, sustainability, and empowering Black communities aligns perfectly with our mission," said H. Beecher Hicks III, president & CEO of NBMBAA. Post this

"We are excited to welcome Bridgeforth Cotton as our official apparel partner. Their dedication to quality, sustainability, and empowering Black communities aligns perfectly with our mission," said H. Beecher Hicks III, president & CEO of NBMBAA. "This partnership will offer our members access to stylish and comfortable apparel while supporting a Black-owned business."

Bridgeforth Cotton will also be featured prominently at key NBMBAA events and conferences throughout the year, showcasing its commitment to economic empowerment and professional excellence. This includes the 46th Annual Conference and Exposition taking place in Washington, D.C., September 17-21. As a Black-owned business, Bridgeforth Cotton is deeply invested in fostering the next generation of Black leaders and entrepreneurs.

"Partnering with the NBMBAA is a tremendous honor for us," said Troy Bridgeforth, 5th Generation Bridgeforth. "We believe in the power of economic empowerment and are committed to supporting the next generation of Black leaders. We look forward to providing NBMBAA members with exceptional apparel that reflects their professionalism and success."

This partnership highlights the shared vision of both organizations to create opportunities for Black professionals and entrepreneurs to thrive, while promoting sustainable and ethical business practices.

Troy Bridegforth will also be a panelist in the "Insurance as a Financial Security Strategy" session on Thursday, September 19, from 2:30 pm - 3:15 pm. This session will emphasize the role of insurance as an integral part of comprehensive financial planning. Participants will learn how insurance fits into their overall financial goals, how to evaluate their current coverage, and how to make informed decisions to protect their financial security.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

About Bridgeforth Cotton:

Black-owned and grown since 1877, Bridgeforth is a workwear apparel brand that weaves strength and comfort into high-quality garments. We take pride in constructing apparel from 100% black-grown cotton from Bridgeforth Farms. Bridgeforth Cotton aims to deliver unique workwear apparel that transcends into the next generation of fashion. Our history and dedication is built into each garment that is produced.

Media Contact

Deven Trowers, National Black MBA Association, 404-260-0153, [email protected], https://nbmbaaconference.org/

Twitter

SOURCE National Black MBA Association