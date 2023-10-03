National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching Accredits ICARE's Recovery Coach Training (CPRC) for University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

"The accreditation of ICARE's online program by the National Board is excellent news for those in the health and wellness profession," said UW-Stevens Point Assistant Professor of Health Sciences and Wellness, Brian Krolczyk. Tweet this

NBHWC certified coaches must obtain 30 hours of continuing education every two years in order to retain their certification. ICARE's CPRC program, recently named the Best Overall Recovery Coach Certification program in 2023 by Life Coach Magazine, will provide 40 hours toward that goal. This new curriculum will attract NWHBC coaches seeking to add a Recovery Coach specialty to their health and wellness coaching practice.

Before adding the CPRC curriculum, UW-Stevens Point offered a basic health and wellness certificate program approved by the NBHWC. The CPRC course is a powerful supplement to this starter program and delivers in-depth training on the neuroscience behind recovery.

"The accreditation of ICARE's online program by the National Board is excellent news for those in the health and wellness profession," said UW-Stevens Point Assistant Professor of Health Sciences and Wellness, Brian Krolczyk. "We are excited to team with ICARE to support health coaches in empowering others in addiction recovery and renewal. This much needed training has the potential to draw high volume enrollment from board certified health coaches as it satisfies their full CE requirements for maintaining licensure."

In 2013 ICARE's CPRC training was accredited by the International Coaching Federation (ICF), which is the gold standard in the professional coaching world. "NBHWC's accreditation of our program catapults the Recovery Coaching profession to a new level of professionalism in the health and wellness space. Also, this accreditation renders Recovery Coaching insurance billable, which makes recovery coaching an increasingly attractive career choice."

UW-Stevens Point Director of Continuing Education, Jennifer Hess, was instrumental in getting the application submitted and approved by the NBHWC. According to Hess, this specialized training allows the University to educate health and wellness coaches on how to reduce alcoholism and other forms of substance use disorder (SUD) such as opioids on a regional, national and global scale.

According to Hess, the tagline Drink Wisconsin-ably is alive and well. The state is notorious for alcohol and opioid abuse. "Our partnership with ICARE provides a new opportunity to skill people to assist those with addiction to get and stay sober. This new offering enables coaches seeking to specialize in addiction to serve the needs of our troubled region and beyond."

About the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Located in the heart of Wisconsin, UW-Stevens Point offers three distinctive campuses with a variety of degree options for undergraduate, graduate and adult learners. Ranked highly by U.S. News and World Report for its value and graduation rates, UW-Stevens Point provides an affordable education as well as highly qualified faculty, beneficial support services and a wide range of student experiences. Expanding programs in health care, technology, natural resources and the arts prepare students as tomorrow's global professionals, and help them discover their purpose. Learn more at https://www.uwsp.edu/

About International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education (ICARE)

The International Center for Addiction & Recovery Education (ICARE) is a Center of Excellence for bringing together people and processes to overcome the unprecedented societal challenges of addiction. The culmination of 25+ years of work in the field of recovery and addiction, ICARE is deeply rooted in the principles of Resilience and Emotional Sobriety. ICARE is committed to raising the awareness of addiction in our culture and helping individuals live their best lives, free from problematic behaviors and past stigma.

ICARE was founded in 2020 during COVID 19 as a response to the surge in substance misuse occurring during this devastating time in history. The brainchild of Dr. Jean LaCour, ICARE is the parent organization to a trio of affiliated divisions including: NET Training Institute (NTI); the International Association for Professional Recovery Coaches (IAPRC), named the Best Overall Recovery Coaching Certification program in 2023 by Life Coach Magazine; and Strategic Sobriety Workforce Solutions. Together these three entities provide credentialed training programs to solve the growing global problem of addiction in individuals, families, communities, and the workforce. For more information visit www.ICARE-Aware.org.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Fairleigh, thE Connection, 1 404 695-4562, [email protected], thE Connection

SOURCE International Center for Addiction and Recovery Education™ (ICARE)