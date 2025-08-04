National Braille Press Launches New Program to Produce Braille Products to Improve Accessibility for the Blind and Vision Impaired

National Braille Press (NBP), a leading producer of high-quality braille and tactile graphics in the U.S., has launched a new braille products program to produce materials in braille to help improve accessibility to public buildings, transportation, restaurant menus and other uses.

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Braille Press (NBP), a leading producer of high-quality braille and tactile graphics in the U.S., has launched a new braille products program to produce materials in braille to help improve accessibility to public buildings, transportation, restaurant menus and other uses. NBP has acquired new printing technology that speeds up the process of producing braille items combined with the oversight and quality-control of its blind staff to ensure accuracy. NBP can produce ADA-compliant (Americans with Disabilities Act) signs with this new technology that is affordable and has the backing of NBP's braille proofreaders who are certified by the Library of Congress.

Using UV Ink printing, NBP can create strong and durable signs with raised letters, color contrasts and braille that are inclusive and accessible for all. These signs can be customized for any building, company, or event on materials such as acrylic, wood, and metals in various sizes and textures. NBP can produce a multitude of braille materials including large tactile maps, signs of all types, promotional items, awards, business cards, business directories and human resource materials.

Recent NBP projects include producing a tactile braille map for a new upcoming route in the Northern Illinois Commuter Transportation District and ADA signs for City Hall, in Lawrence, MA.

"New UV Ink printing technology is revolutionizing what National Braille Press can do to help improve accessibility for blind and vision impaired individuals," said Brian Mac Donald, President and CEO, National Braille Press. "It is fast, efficient and affordable for public entities and businesses to ensure that blind people have the same access to information as sighted people, in accordance with the Americans for Disability Act."

For the Northern Illinois Commuter Transportation District, NBP produced 25 maps with raised braille, and color print for its new South Shore Line that is expected to open later in the fall.

For the City of Lawrence, NBP produced ADA office signs, restroom signs, building directories and evacuation maps for each floor of City Hall.

"Accurate braille is critical to all of the work that we do, and we have expert braille transcribers and braille proofreaders to ensure that the materials are accurate and display the correct information," said Mac Donald.

He said that NBP staff has repeatedly found errors with ADA signs made by other companies that were found in hotels, public transportation and bathroom facilities. Incorrect braille signage can have a serious impact on a blind person who is trying to find their hotel room, navigate a public building or finding transportation. ADA signs are legally required in almost every type of business that serves the public. Having no ADA signs or non-compliant signs can result in Title III fines up to $75,000 for a first offense.

Braille for Business https://www.nbp.org/ic/nbp/business/brailleprinting.html

Braille for ADA compliance: https://www.nbp.org/ic/nbp/business/brailleprinting.html

About National Braille Press

National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille and tactile literacy in the blind community and to provide access to information that empower blind people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit www.nbp.org

