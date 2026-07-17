National Braille Press to Attend the National ADA Symposium as a Booth Vendor

"Making our public spaces more inclusive empowers individuals with visual impairments to navigate independently and with dignity," said Joan Finocchiaro, Madam Chair of Lawrence Commission on Disability. Post this

"The Lawrence Disability Commission is extremely pleased with the installation of Braille signage throughout Lawrence City Hall and the Lawrence Public Library. These important projects represent another significant step toward ensuring our public buildings are fully accessible and ADA compliant for residents and visitors who are blind or visually impaired.

Brian A. MacDonald and the team at National Braille Press were outstanding partners throughout the projects. Their professionalism, expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to excellence were evident from start to finish. They were thorough, responsive, helpful, and consistently met every deadline while delivering a high-quality product.

Making our public spaces more inclusive empowers individuals with visual impairments to navigate independently and with dignity. We are grateful for Brian and his team's exceptional work and are proud of what we have accomplished together. I wholeheartedly recommend National Braille Press and welcome the opportunity to work with Brian and his team again on future accessibility initiatives," said Joan Finocchiaro, Madam Chair of Lawrence Commission on Disability.

NBP also worked with McLeod Health, producing a 12x12 ADA sign on their Life Jacket Loaner Board.

"I am thankful for the time NBP has given me to add this wonderful signage to our Life Jacket Loaner Board that is stationed in Surfside Beach here in South Carolina. The proper fitting of a life jacket is so important and with the proper fit of the life jacket alone can save lives! Adding this Braille to this loaner board will and is the first one Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal has ever done! The reason for this signage is to allow anyone no matter their disability to have the same education on how to properly fit their life jacket. This saves lives and we are thankful for your partnership," said Angela Dillon, Safe Kids Pee Dee/Coastal Coordinator, led by McLeod Health.

The Symposium will take place July 19-22, 2026, in Phoenix, AZ at the Desert Ridge Resort. It will feature over 80 ADA sessions, keynote speakers, networking events, and education credits.

"The ADA Symposium is a great resource for the National Braille Press to network with decision makers in the ADA community and to show the quality work and materials we use for ADA and wayfinding signage. NBP is highly regarded as braille experts and producers of tactile graphics for the blind and visually impaired, and we are excited to work with organizations nationwide to improve access, independence, and inclusion in these spaces," said Brian Mac Donald, President and CEO of National Braille Press.

About National Braille Press

National Braille Press is a non-profit braille publisher and producer of braille products. NBP creates products and programs to support braille and tactile literacy in the blind/visually impaired community and to provide access to information that empower blind/visually impaired people to actively engage in work, family, and community. For more information visit www.nbp.org

Media Contact

Jody Gallinger, Seven Letter, 1 617-646-1026, [email protected]

SOURCE National Braille Press