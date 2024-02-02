National Business Research Institute recognizes Ecobat

The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) is pleased to welcome Ecobat to the NBRI Circle of Excellence. Post this

Ecobat is compared to or benchmarked against its industry, which is a subset of NBRI's robust database of survey answers. Ecobat is performing at the 62nd percentile, which means Ecobat is performing above average as compared to other companies within their industry. NBRI commends the leadership of Ecobat for their commitment to Employee research and to continuous improvement of its Employee Experience.

Ecobat embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing the overall employee experience, and targeting the variables that drive Overall Satisfaction, Willingness to Recommend, and Intent to Refer. NBRI's advanced statistical modelling of Ecobat's raw data, provides Ecobat with the insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Employee attitudes, behavior, and experience.

"Great business leaders understand how exceptional Employee experiences improve business performance. They take the time to listen to their Employee, identify and tackle important business issues, and create interactions that build employee loyalty," says Steve Moylan, President at NBRI. "Ecobat's high achievement in earning this recognition is a direct result of Ecobat's dedication to measuring and improving its Employee Experience."

About Ecobat

Ecobat is the world's largest battery recycler. With decades of experience recycling and producing lead acid battery materials, Ecobat is now applying its global capability, infrastructure, and market knowledge towards recycling lithium-ion battery materials. For more information on how we are transforming energy storage, visit www.ecobat.com.

About NBRI

NBRI conducts science-based Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human insights to make improvements to operations and strategy. With extensive experience across industries, NBRI's research teams provide clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help its clients set new standards of excellence in their industries. NBRI offers full-service business research and consulting ensuring NBRI clients focus on the most impactful issues to improve performance and unlock growth.

