National Business Research Institute Recognizes Rain Bird for Their Commitment to Employee Engagement

The National Business Research Institute (NBRI) has included Rain Bird Corporation, the leading supplier of irrigation products for residential, commercial, golf, and agricultural applications, into their Circle of Excellence for the eighth year in a row.

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NBRI Circle of Excellence recognizes organizations that place a high value on employee and customer engagement and commends the leadership of these organizations for their commitment to the Continuous Improvement Process.

Organizations selected for this honor have proven their dedication to their employees by conducting best-in-class survey research with NBRI to gather feedback from employees on numerous topics and taking action based upon the results. To be recognized by NBRI, an organization must score at or above Stretch Performance at the 75th benchmarking percentile when measured against their industry.

Rain Bird embraces the Best Practice of continually assessing and targeting the variables that drive employee engagement, including job satisfaction, management style, culture, and fairness. NBRI's root cause analysis, including linear regressions and random forest models of Rain Bird's raw data, provide Rain Bird with the keen insight and actions necessary for the continuous improvement of Customer thinking, behavior, and experience.

"Rain Bird has a long history of seeking employee feedback and acting in response to this feedback. Our commitment to this continuous improvement is critical to ensuring that we are enabling our employees to be the best they can be." said Donna Millan, Vice President Administration at Rain Bird.

ABOUT RAIN BIRD

Based in Azusa, Calif., Rain Bird Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer and provider of irrigation products and services. Since its beginnings in 1933, Rain Bird has offered the industry's broadest range of irrigation products for farms, golf courses, sports arenas, commercial developments and homes in more than 130 countries around the globe. Rain Bird has been awarded more than 450 patents worldwide, including the first in 1935 for the impact sprinkler. Rain Bird and The Intelligent Use of Water™ are about using water wisely. Its commitment extends beyond products to education, training and services for the industry and the community. Rain Bird maintains state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States and Mexico. www.rainbird.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL BUSINESS RESEARCH INSTITUTE

NBRI conducts Employee, Customer, and Market Research for businesses, and uses this data to help organizations leverage these human factors to make improvements to operations and strategy. With its extensive experience across all industries, NBRI's research teams bring their clients a combination of deep industry knowledge and expert advice. NBRI's mission is to help their Clients set new standards of excellence in their industries, and their product offerings, such as Root Cause Analysis, ensures their clients will focus on the most impactful issues.

