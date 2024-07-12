National Cancel Culture Awareness Day Calls for Empathy over Outrage

"By rejecting this practice, we can create a better online world where open discourse is respected and embraced, and people can learn from their mistakes and atone for them, without being threatened by permanent, severe repercussions." - Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of Red Banyan Post this

Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of global crisis management firm Red Banyan and author of The Cancel Culture Curse, emphasized the importance of National Cancel Culture Awareness Day: "In our work, we've seen firsthand the destructive effects of cancel culture on its victims. This day serves as a crucial reminder that we must strive for a balance between accountability and compassion, recognizing that everyone makes mistakes. By rejecting this practice, we can create a better online world where open discourse is respected and embraced, and people can learn from their mistakes and atone for them, without being threatened by permanent, severe repercussions."

To help propel the important mission of the National Cancel Culture Awareness Day, join in observing this day by doing the following:

Use the custom GIF on social media (available here).

Use #CANCELCANCELCULTURE on social media, for example:

Choose Empathy – Not Outrage. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE

Be Kind, Don't Cancel. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE

Remember the Golden Rule. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE

Educate: Reach out to your network to educate them on the negative impact of cancel culture and how to defend against it. Info is available at https://www.cancelculture.com/.

Show support: If you're the leader of a business/organization that supports free speech and diversity of thought, declare your support of National Cancel Culture Awareness Day to your network and on your social media channels.

Learn: Attend virtual workshops on digital citizenship and online ethics.

For more information on Cancel Culture Awareness Day visit CancelCulture.com.

