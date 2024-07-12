National Cancel Culture Awareness Day Calls for Empathy over Outrage

Today, July 12th, marks National Cancel Culture Awareness Day, highlighting the dangers of online aggression and promoting empathy, compassion, and free speech, in place of outrage. This initiative calls for citizens across the political spectrum to stand against cancel culture, fostering a more forgiving and constructive online landscape that values open dialogue.
NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, July 12th, marks National Cancel Culture Awareness Day. Launched last year, the day's observance represents a significant milestone in the ongoing effort to address the pervasive issue of cancel culture and its far-reaching consequences. National Cancel Culture Awareness Day calls for citizens across the political spectrum to stand against cancel culture, fostering a more forgiving and constructive online landscape that values open dialogue.
Cancel culture, characterized by the swift and disproportionate public shaming and ostracism of individuals or organizations, has become an increasingly concerning phenomenon in our digitally connected world. While often disguised as a form of accountability, true cancel culture frequently results in harmful consequences disproportionate to the offense. These consequences are particularly devastating for everyday people, who often lack the resources or public platform to effectively defend themselves when faced with online attacks.
Evan Nierman, Founder and CEO of global crisis management firm Red Banyan and author of The Cancel Culture Curse, emphasized the importance of National Cancel Culture Awareness Day: "In our work, we've seen firsthand the destructive effects of cancel culture on its victims. This day serves as a crucial reminder that we must strive for a balance between accountability and compassion, recognizing that everyone makes mistakes. By rejecting this practice, we can create a better online world where open discourse is respected and embraced, and people can learn from their mistakes and atone for them, without being threatened by permanent, severe repercussions."
To help propel the important mission of the National Cancel Culture Awareness Day, join in observing this day by doing the following:
- Use the custom GIF on social media (available here).
- Use #CANCELCANCELCULTURE on social media, for example:
- Choose Empathy – Not Outrage. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE
- Be Kind, Don't Cancel. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE
- Remember the Golden Rule. #CANCELCANCELCULTURE
- Educate: Reach out to your network to educate them on the negative impact of cancel culture and how to defend against it. Info is available at https://www.cancelculture.com/.
- Show support: If you're the leader of a business/organization that supports free speech and diversity of thought, declare your support of National Cancel Culture Awareness Day to your network and on your social media channels.
- Learn: Attend virtual workshops on digital citizenship and online ethics.
For more information on Cancel Culture Awareness Day visit CancelCulture.com.
Media Contact
James DeMarco, Red Banyan, 954-379-2115, [email protected], https://redbanyan.com/
SOURCE Red Banyan
Share this article