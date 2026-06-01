National Caregivers Conference for Family Caregivers Set for Princeton, NJ This Fall

This November, the Family Resource Network (FRN) will host the biennial National Caregivers Conference, addressing the needs of the 63 million family caregivers in the United States. With approximately 1 in 4 adults serving as family caregivers, the event aims to connect those in caregiving roles with essential resources, support and community.

PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This November, the Family Resource Network (FRN) will host the biennial National Caregivers Conference, addressing the needs of the 63 million family caregivers in the United States. With approximately 1 in 4 adults serving as family caregivers, the event aims to connect those in caregiving roles with essential resources, support and community.

"Caregivers are often the invisible backbone of our healthcare, education, and social support systems, and yet they are frequently overwhelmed, under‑resourced, and unsure where to turn" says Family Resource Network CEO Liza Gundell.

Under the theme, "Connected in Caregiving," this two-day conference will take place November 1-2, 2026 at the Hyatt Regency in Princeton, New Jersey, bringing together family caregivers, healthcare professionals, disability advocates and aging service leaders from across the country. The event will kick off with a pre-conference reception on November 1, featuring a fireside chat and book reading by Lola Dada-Olley, author of Unapologetically Whole.

The conference will include a keynote address by Amanda Clark-Wahl, founder of Cocktails and Caregivers, and a devoted caregiver during her late husband's battle with cancer. Attendees can explore breakout sessions across four core tracks: Connected to Brain Health, Connected to Care Pathways, Connected to Wellbeing, and Connected to Policy & Planning. Each participant will receive a complimentary copy of Lola's book as well as curated resources throughout the event.

In a commitment to accessibility, the Family Resource Network has significantly reduced ticket prices and introduced an on-demand option for those unable to attend in person. FRN is also offering scholarships for family caregivers to offset the cost of attending the conference. Early bird registration is currently available and will remain open through July 31, 2026.

Interested speakers are encouraged to submit their breakout session proposals by May 31, 2026 for both in-person and on-demand formats at nationalcaregiversconference.org. Additionally, sponsorship opportunities are available for organizations focused on healthcare, disability services, aging services, and caregiver support, offering businesses valuable visibility and the chance to demonstrate their commitment to supporting caregivers in new Jersey and beyond.

Join Family Resource Network at the National Caregivers Conference in November and be part of that connection.

For more information, visit nationalcaregiversconference.org or contact Olivia Gordon at [email protected]

About NCC

The National Caregivers Conference brings together family caregivers, professional caregivers, healthcare leaders, and advocates to explore emerging trends, best practices, and real-world solutions that strengthen caregiving nationwide.

Through expert-led sessions and meaningful discussion, attendees gain practical insight into healthcare policy, caregiver support systems, workforce challenges, disability services, and aging services. The conference serves as a trusted national platform for education, advocacy, and collaboration across sectors.

Held biennially in New Jersey, the National Caregivers Conference continues to elevate the voices shaping the future of caregiving in America.

About Family Resource Network

Family Resource Network is a statewide nonprofit providing shared infrastructure and leadership to three affiliates: Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, Autism Family Services of New Jersey and Caregivers of New Jersey. For more than 56 years, the Network has delivered more than 30 programs and services spanning support coordination, community-based and respite services, employment and transition supports, education and advocacy, and family-centered programming across New Jersey

Media Contact

Olivia Gordon, Family Resource Network, 1 800-372-6510, [email protected], nationalcaregiversconference.org

SOURCE Family Resource Network