National CARES Mentoring Movement Seeks Detroit Area Volunteers to Encourage and Empower Youth

Detroit CARES Mentoring Movement seeks to deploy mentors and subject matter experts across a variety of programs that serve middle and high school students.

"As young people continue to navigate academic, social, and emotional challenges, the need for positive role models has never been greater," said Sharon Madison, Detroit CARES Mentoring Movement Board Chair. "Mentors play a critical role in helping young people build confidence, explore career interests, and feel supported by caring adults."

The Mentor Recruitment Mixer is open to a diverse group of adults (ages 18 and older) from young and seasoned professionals to entrepreneurs, retirees, and anyone with a big heart and a little time to give back. Attendees will learn about current programs, hear what young people need most right now, and discover how their lived experiences and expertise can make a lasting difference.

Limited free parking will be available in the lot adjacent to the Madison Building, and light refreshments will be served.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by January 26 at https://bit.ly/CARESMentorMixerDET.

For more information about Detroit CARES Mentoring Movement and ways to get involved, visit www.detroitcaresmentoring.org or email [email protected].

About Detroit CARES Mentoring Movement

Detroit CARES Mentoring Movement is on a mission to recruit, train, and mobilize people of excellence to nourish and transform the lives of African-American youth by providing valuable mentoring services in schools and the Detroit community at large. At the heart of Detroit CARES is the belief that all children have the innate capacity and eagerness to learn and develop in positive ways allowing them to excel and thrive.

About National CARES Mentoring Movement

National CARES Mentoring Movement was founded in 2006 in the wake of Hurricane Katrina as Essence CARES by Susan L. Taylor, editor in chief emeritus of Essence magazine. This year, National CARES is celebrating 20 years of service. Learn more about the organization's origins as well as upcoming programs and events at www.cares-mentoring.org.

Media Contact

Rasheda Williams, Detroit CARES Mentoring, 1 2486290334, [email protected], https://inspiredlifepros.com/

