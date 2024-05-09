National Carwash Solutions Announces David Kemp as New Chief Commercial Officer

We look forward to David's contributions in furthering our mission to make life better through carwashing and advancing our position as the leader in the industrial technology space" - Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS Post this

With a deep understanding of commercial challenges, David is dedicated to fostering a world-class, data-driven sales culture at NCS, focusing on customer service, cost-to-serve, profitable growth, and technology. In his new role, David will oversee Sales, Sales Operations, and Marketing Departments at NCS.

The creation of the Chief Commercial Officer position emphasizes NCS's commitment to be the leading carwash manufacturing technology company in the industry, fostering growth in key markets.

"We are excited to welcome David to the NCS team," said Jesse Wurth, CEO of NCS. "His wealth of experience and proven track record of driving growth make him an invaluable addition to our leadership team. We look forward to his contributions in furthering our mission to make life better through carwashing and advancing our position as the leader in the industrial technology space".

David holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from Iowa State University.

"I'm thrilled to join National Carwash Solutions and be part of a team dedicated to delivering exceptional service and driving growth in the carwash industry," said David. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to further enhance NCS's commercial strategy and lead our sales and marketing efforts towards continued success."

Over the next few months, David will be visiting customers and NCS sites across the U.S. and Canada.

About NCS:

National Carwash Solutions (NCS), founded in 1973 and headquartered in Grimes, IA, has established the only direct end-to-end customer service and support network in the industry. The NCS family of brands includes well-known names such as MacNeil, Ryko, Vacutech, PurClean, TSS, Armor All Professional®, Rain-X®, Blue Coral®, and Black Magic®.

For more information about National Carwash Solutions and its diverse range of carwash solutions, visit http://www.ncswash.com.

