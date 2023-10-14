National Carwash Solutions Strengthens Portfolio with Acquisition of Panaram International Trading Co., DBA USAtowl

National Carwash Solutions (NCS), the industry leader in carwash service and systems, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Panaram International Trading Co., operating under the popular brand name USAtowl (formerly Carwashworld). This acquisition is a significant stride in providing enhanced customer solutions, highlighting NCS's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of carwash owners and operators throughout North America.

GRIMES, Iowa, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Carwash Solutions (NCS), the industry leader in carwash service and systems, is pleased to announce its strategic acquisition of Panaram International Trading Co., operating under the popular brand name USAtowl (formerly Carwashworld). This acquisition is a significant stride in providing enhanced customer solutions, highlighting NCS's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of carwash owners and operators throughout North America.

With a rich history dating back to 1973, NCS offers end-to-end customer service and support through its extensive network. NCS is renowned for its comprehensive solutions, catering to the diverse needs of carwash owners, operators, and investors. The NCS family of brands includes industry staples like MacNeil, Ryko, Vacutech, PurClean, Mondo, Baywatch, TSS, Armor All Professional®, Rain-X®, Blue Coral®, and Black Magic®.

This acquisition presents NCS with several strategic advantages, including the incorporation of the acclaimed Continental E-Series ExpressWash Washer-Extractors industrial washing machines and customized towels into its bundled solutions, opportunities to provide one stop shop for our customers across North America, and the addition of Juliette Silver, a highly regarded industry figure, to the NCS sales team. The synergy between NCS and USAtowl will result in an expanded product offering and superior services for carwash owners, operators, and investors.

"By integrating USAtowl's expertise, we are not just expanding our offerings; we are ensuring that our customers receive the best possible solutions tailored to their needs. This acquisition underscores our commitment to serving our customers better, aligning our strategies with their success," said Jesse Wurth, CEO of National Carwash Solutions.

Juliette Silver, CEO of Panaram International Trading Co., DBA USAtowl, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership. "Becoming a part of the NCS family is an exciting chapter for USAtowl. We are confident that this union will enhance our ability to serve our clients and expand our offerings. NCS shares our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, making this integration a natural fit for both organizations."

