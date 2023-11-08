National Champion Swimmer Brings New Swim School to East County, San Diego

"It's a life skill, and I'm thrilled to help instill this in the children of our community through the exceptional curriculum of British Swim School." Post this

"Swimming has been a transformative journey for me, right from my first lesson when I was 18 months old," said Alicia. "It's a life skill, and I'm thrilled to help instill this in the children of our community through the exceptional curriculum of British Swim School."

For more than 40 years, British Swim School has been dedicated to teaching water survival skills by teaching infants, children, and adults of all ages the skills needed for water acclimation, water survival, and stroke development. Its mission — ensure that every person, regardless of age or ability, has the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer.

Across the nation, eleven people die every day from unintentional drownings, with nearly 4,000 deaths occurring each year. Research shows that participation in formal swim programs, such as those offered by British Swim School, can reduce the risk of drowning by 88% among children who are most at risk for deaths caused by drowning. However, the risk of drowning isn't limited to children: a Red Cross survey found that more than half of all Americans (54%) either can't swim or don't have the basic swimming skills needed to save themselves in the event of a water emergency.

With nearly a decade of swim instructor experience, Meadows has seen a variety of swim lesson approaches. The emphasis on safety is what drew Meadows to British Swim School. Especially with the diverse community of East County San Diego, introducing kids to the water is critical. El Cajon is home to a significant population of Iraq war refugees and boasts the second-highest population of Chaldeans in the U.S.

"I have parents approach me all the time asking where they can send their kids to swim lessons in the area, and until now, I didn't have an answer," said Kayla, lead aquatic instructor of British Swim School of Greater El Cajon. "I'm overjoyed that we're filling this gap. The emphasis British Swim School places on safety is unparalleled, making it a vital addition to our community,"

This new location serves the areas of El Cajon, Lake Murray, Fletcher Hills, Bostonia, Hillsdale, and Casa De Oro-Mount Helix. The ownership team plans to expand south in the next year with a second location in Southeast San Diego County.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alicia and Kayla to our British Swim School family," said Ashley Gundlach, British Swim School President. "Their swim lesson experiences and dedication to water safety education aligns perfectly with our core values. We can't wait to see their impact on East County residents."

About British Swim School

British Swim School, the nation's most established swim school franchise, with over 40 years in business, believes that every individual, regardless of age or ability, should have the opportunity to become a safe and happy swimmer. Offering lessons for babies, children, and adults, the brand is dedicated to its mantra, "Survival of the Littlest," focusing first on the survival skills needed to survive a water accident, then moving on to stroke development and more advanced skills. Not only does British Swim Schools give peace of mind to countless families who seek the essential life skill the brand offers their children but the purpose-driven franchise also offers an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs who seek a fulfilling business venture with a sound foundation, low investment, and easily scalable model. Part of the Buzz Franchise Brands family, British Swim School currently operates over 350 schools across the United States and Canada.

