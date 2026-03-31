National Children's Health and Wellness Complexes Being Built

Supported by the NBA, NFL and Lilly Endowment, WIN USA is building health and wellness utopias for inner city children and adolescents across America. The first site will be in Indianapolis.
BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Led by foster care survivor, the CEO of Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education and former Massachusetts U.S. Senate prospect, Earl Martin Phalen, the mission of WIN USA is to improve the lives of inner city children through health and wellness utopias across the nation.
The first site will be the Sean Cowdrey Complex which has received funds from the NBA, NFL and Lilly Endowment through a recent $25M grant to Phalen Leadership Academies charter schools. A portion of the grant supports the building of a health and wellness complex for children in the community.
Named after the late Sean Cowdrey, who played soccer at Indiana University, the vision of the complex and WIN USA is to create loving spaces where children and adolescents are nurtured, lives are transformed and character is built.
Every WIN USA site will support the wellness of children and adolescents 7 days per week through evidence based programs including:
- Intramural Sports (flag football, volleyball, baseball, basketball and soccer)
- Varsity and JV Team Sports and Facilities (baseball, football and soccer fields)
- Yoga and Ballet classes, and
- Dance studios and mediation spaces.
With over 4M uninsured children in the United States, WIN USA will also provide basic health screenings through OnMed care stations.
Dr. Mike Franz, MD, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry notes, "The mental health and wellness of at-risk youth in our cities is at a critical moment and all too often neglected. WIN USA would make a significant, positive impact on the psychological and physical health of children and adolescents in every major city."
The first WIN USA site is expected to be completed by 2028 and is located at 4352 N Mitthoefer Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana (adjacent to the James and Rosemary Leadership Academy). The second site will be in Kansas City, Missouri.
Media Contact
Ann, Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education, 1 614-638-9607, [email protected]
SOURCE Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education
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