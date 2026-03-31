National Children's Health and Wellness Complexes Being Built

Dr. Franz, Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry: "The mental health and wellness of at-risk youth is at a critical moment...WIN USA would make a significant…impact on the psychological and physical health of children and adolescents in every major city." Post this

Named after the late Sean Cowdrey, who played soccer at Indiana University, the vision of the complex and WIN USA is to create loving spaces where children and adolescents are nurtured, lives are transformed and character is built.

Every WIN USA site will support the wellness of children and adolescents 7 days per week through evidence based programs including:

Intramural Sports (flag football, volleyball, baseball, basketball and soccer)

Varsity and JV Team Sports and Facilities (baseball, football and soccer fields)

Yoga and Ballet classes, and

Dance studios and mediation spaces.

With over 4M uninsured children in the United States, WIN USA will also provide basic health screenings through OnMed care stations.

Dr. Mike Franz, MD, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry notes, "The mental health and wellness of at-risk youth in our cities is at a critical moment and all too often neglected. WIN USA would make a significant, positive impact on the psychological and physical health of children and adolescents in every major city."

The first WIN USA site is expected to be completed by 2028 and is located at 4352 N Mitthoefer Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana (adjacent to the James and Rosemary Leadership Academy). The second site will be in Kansas City, Missouri.

Media Contact

Ann, Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education, 1 614-638-9607, [email protected]

SOURCE Entrepreneurial Ventures in Education