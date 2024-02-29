National Classical Education Symposium Returns to Phoenix in March

"At a time when we need real discussion about how best to live our lives as individuals and together as members of a self-governing society, classical schools provide a sanctuary of genuine civility and the thoughtful exchange of ideas." Post this

"Our aim at this year's symposium is to host a great conversation about the exchange of ideas across the classical curriculum," said Dr. Carol McNamara, Director of the Great Hearts Institute for Classical Education, "At a time when we need real discussion about how best to live our lives as individuals and together as members of a self-governing society, classical schools provide a sanctuary of genuine civility and the thoughtful exchange of ideas."

Prominent among our keynote speakers is the Honorable Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister of Australia, whose lecture will address the importance of liberal education for preparing the next generation of public leaders in his lecture: "Classical Education: Cultivating the leaders the world needs."

Dr. Roosevelt Montás, author of "Rescuing Socrates" and a prominent public advocate for liberal arts education, will speak about "How the Great Books changed [his] life, and "why they matter for a new generation." We are also pleased to welcome artist, author, and YouTube sensation, Jonathan Pageau, as our opening keynote speaker. His collaboration with Jordan Peterson has reignited the public conversation surrounding the search for meaning through symbols and storytelling. Dr. Jennifer Frey, inaugural dean of the Honors College at the University of Tulsa is a national leader in liberal arts education, and she will discuss the important topic of "Virtue and Liberal Learning." And finally, in her keynote speech, "Let Mercy Lead," Great Hearts' own Toyin Atolagbe, will remind us that as "torchbearers of the classical tradition," we must "transcend the confines of mere instruction to forge enduring connections with the sacred souls entrusted to us."

The 2024 Symposium will also feature a myriad of practical workshops targeting two key groups. For teachers, we will host workshops addressing a wide range of topics on K-12 classroom academic content and instructional strategies across various subjects. And for School Leaders, there will be multiple sessions available focusing on professional development, school management, and operational strategies.

Established in 2018 by the Great Hearts Foundation, The Institute for Classical Education is supporting and encouraging the expansion of classical, liberal arts studies across the country. This type of instruction encompasses the development of the whole person—intellect and character. The mission of Great Hearts is to develop young men and women who are prepared to live with meaning and purpose, in pursuit of the common good.

Registration tickets are available to all educators. Single tickets and group tickets can be purchased at https://classicaleducationsymposium.org/about/register-2024/. General admission single tickets range from $275 per day or $550 for both days. Groups of five or more can purchase two-day general admission tickets for $500 a person. Additionally, students can purchase tickets at a discounted rate of $275 for both days.

Great Hearts is a nonprofit network of tuition-free public charter schools dedicated to improving education nationwide through classical preparatory K-12 academies. As the largest provider of liberal arts classical education campuses in the country, Great Hearts Academies serve more than 22,000 students at 44 tuition-free public charter schools in greater Phoenix, Ariz. and Texas, with waitlists that typically exceed enrollment. Great Hearts will also be opening its first preschool, Great Hearts Young Hearts Preschool in Buckeye, Ariz. and its first location in Baton Rouge, LA. Great Hearts provides a robust liberal arts curriculum incorporating advanced math and science, a focus on the arts and foreign language, and a range of extra-curricular activities and athletics. Learn more at www.greatheartsamerica.org.

