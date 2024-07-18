National Coalition for Education & Training Names Doug Roberts to Governing Board

"I am committed to champion for equity in public education via my work on the NCTET board and will take insights gained from this role back to IEI member superintendents and partner leaders to help them guide their work." — Doug Roberts, CEO, IEI Post this

For more than 20 years, Roberts, a former public high school social studies teacher and EdTech business development executive, has partnered with school district leaders and technology leaders from around the country to foster collaboration and drive meaningful and sustainable changes in the K-12 industry. The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), which Roberts founded in 2018, has become renowned for its effective approach to constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking through national summits, professional development, and coaching and consulting.

"IEI and NCTET share a mission to prepare all learners for success," said Roberts. "That's why I am excited to join an esteemed governing board of an organization that serves the entire K-12 industry with helpful information about D.C. policy movements that impact public schools. I am committed to champion for equity in public education via my work on the NCTET board and will take insights gained from this role back to IEI member superintendents and partner leaders to help them guide their work."

About the Institute for Education Innovation

Superintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking. http://www.instituteforedinnovation.com.

