National Commercial Kitchen Services Leader Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions Converts Over 1 Billion Pounds of Cooking Oil into Biodiesel Fuel

Filta's groundbreaking recycling efforts have offset 2.7 billion pounds of carbon emissions, which is the equivalent of planting over 135 million trees.

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions (Filta), an industry leader in providing efficient, environmentally forward services to commercial kitchens, proudly announces a significant milestone: the recycling of 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil into biodiesel fuel. This achievement underscores Filta's commitment to sustainability and its innovative solutions that have transformed tens of thousands of commercial and restaurant kitchens across North America since the brand began franchising in 2002.

Filta's unique service model enhances commercial kitchen operations by micro-filtering cooking oil, deep cleaning fryers, and offering bin-free waste oil collection, all while ensuring the waste oil is recycled into biodiesel fuel. The company's dedication to sustainability is evident, as every gallon of biodiesel used prevents 16 pounds of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere. This monumental effort over two decades has resulted in a total carbon dioxide offset equivalent to planting 135 million trees.

Filta's extensive efforts have resulted in significant environmental savings across multiple categories:

Land: 1,904,761 acres saved

Water: 1,344,670 gallons saved

Pesticides: 2,144,765 pounds reduced

Fertilizer: 80,000,000 pounds reduced

Diesel: 7,619,047 gallons saved

Gasoline: 2,400,000 gallons saved

Electricity: 12,609,523 kWh saved

Natural Gas: 111,257,142 cubic feet saved

These savings demonstrate Filta's substantial contribution to reducing the environmental impact of the food service industry. Notably, these carbon offset efforts are equivalent to reducing 640 million pounds of carbon emissions from fuel.

The packaging and transport savings alone include the reduction of over 34 million pounds of plastic and over 22 million pounds of cardboard. Additionally, by reducing the need for new oil and leading the way on repurposing used cooking oil into biodiesel, Filta helps drive the overall carbon footprint of its clients even lower. The company's efforts have reduced nearly 4 million pounds of greenhouse gasses and saved 57 million pounds in packaging materials.

By collecting and contributing 1 billion pounds of used cooking oil to the biodiesel stream over more than two decades, Filta's significant impact of replacing traditional diesel with biodiesel include:

Particulate Matter (PM) Reduction: 666,666 pounds

Hydrocarbon (HC) Reduction: 746,666 pounds

Carbon Monoxide (CO) Reduction: 7,413,333 pounds

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) Reduction: 586,666 pounds

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Reduction: 2,713,333,333 pounds

John Michals, Filta's chief operating officer, attributes this remarkable achievement to the collective efforts of Filta's extensive network of franchise owners and their teams. "Since our early days, our mission has been clear: extend the life of cooking oil through microfiltration and professional fryer cleaning, which will ultimately contribute to a reduction in waste, lowering of food costs and boosting sustainability," he said. "The 1-billion-pound milestone is a testament to the hard work of our franchise owners and their ultimate dedication to the Filta customers we service."

Filta's services are utilized in a variety of settings, including restaurants, hospitals, hotels, universities, casinos, business facilities, entertainment venues, professional sports stadiums and more. By utilizing sound processes that have been refined over more than two decades, Filta ensures that cooking oil recycling is both safe and efficient across all these environments.

"The franchise teams are our foundation and, as a support center, our corporate role is to provide them with the very best in technology, tools and training so that they may confidently execute on the services they provide to our nearly 10,000 Filta clients," said Michals. "We believe that properly prepared teams directly correlate to properly executed services. Whether we are filtering oil onsite, cleaning a deep fryer or removing waste oil when it's time to finally discard it, Filta believes that our franchise owners are the best in the business when it comes to providing safe, efficient, clean and environmentally forward services."

The environmental benefits of Filta's operations are massive. By reducing the need for new oil and repurposing used oil into biodiesel, Filta helps lower the overall carbon footprint of its clients.

"For every gallon of biodiesel we help to produce, we reduce our reliance on petroleum-based products," Michals said. "This is a critical step towards a more sustainable future, and while we've been doing this for over 20 years, we're really just getting started"

Looking ahead, Filta remains focused on expanding its brand and continuing to promote sustainability within the food service industry. The company is committed to enhancing its awareness, servicing new kitchens and increasing its impact on reducing carbon footprints.

"Every fryer we service is an opportunity to drive sustainability," said Michals. "As we grow and serve more customers, the cumulative effect of our efforts will result in a deeply positive impact on the environment."

About Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Since its inception in 1996, Filta has positioned itself as the pioneering leader of active fryer management and environmental kitchen sustainability across the food and hospitality industries. Brought to North America in 2002 as a franchise concept, Filta is part of United Kingdom-based Franchise Brands (AIM: FRAN). The cornerstone of the company's offering is FiltaFry, the complete fryer management service incorporating on-site micro-filtration as well as the removal, recycling, and replacement of cooking oil. Furthermore, the brand provides humidity control in cold storage devices through FiltaCool and prevents drain blockage through its grease-free drain foam brand FiltaDrain. Visit http://www.gofilta.com for more information and http://www.gofilta.com/franchise for franchise development opportunities.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions