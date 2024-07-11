National Conference On Weights and Measures organizes national study on pricing accuracy at retail

Good pricing practices in retail stores are vital to consumer confidence and a level playing field for retailers. Post this

Marc Paquette of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture Food and Markets coordinated the survey and drew the following broad conclusions:

1,711 (23%) retail locations failed the inspection.

Of the 5,751 (77%) locations that passed the inspection, 1,508 of those locations still had some price errors.

The survey covered 11 categories of retail businesses and indicates that certain categories have higher pass rates than others.

There are significant areas for improvement in overall pricing accuracy.

See Full Report Here.

"Good pricing practices in retail stores are vital to consumer confidence and a level playing field for retailers. This survey serves to educate stakeholders and can be used to encourage ongoing efforts in support of pricing accuracy," said Paquette.

NCWM Chairman Gene Robertson of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce called for this survey. It was a collaborative effort between NCWM and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Office of Weights and Measures. "This initiative puts a spotlight on the value of our weights and measures inspection programs across the country in just one of the many ways that they benefit consumers and businesses by providing equity and a level playing field in the marketplace." said Robertson. "We had a great response, with several hundred officials from 26 states contributing inspection data over a two-month period. The training element was essential to ensure uniform methods of inspection, data collection, and data reporting."

John McGuire of the NIST Office of Weights and Measures provided that training. NIST has a responsibility to promote uniformity of weights and measures among the state in commerce. Training is one of the ways that they pursue that goal. McGuire stated, "The results of this report should assist and inform the retail industry, consumer organizations, and state compliance programs of the present needs and opportunities to establish improved pricing practices and oversight of retail establishments.

The NCWM is a professional not-for-profit association of state and local weights and measures officials, federal agencies, manufacturers, retailers, and consumers. The NCWM develops uniform and equitable weights and measures standards to promote commerce and fair competition by ensuring marketplace equity for consumers, fostering confidence in commercial transactions, and advancing economic growth.

