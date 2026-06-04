National Conference to Focus on Enrollment Security, Identity Verification, Financial Aid Integrity, and Institutional Risk

Fraud prevention is no longer solely an admissions issue, a financial aid issue, or an IT issue, it is an institutional issue. SecurED was created to bring together the leaders responsible for protecting access, preserving institutional resources, and strengthening trust across higher education. Post this

As colleges and universities continue to experience rising levels of fraudulent applications, synthetic identities, ghost student activity, financial aid abuse, and coordinated fraud attacks, SecurED was created to provide a dedicated forum focused exclusively on helping institutions understand, identify, and combat these evolving threats.

"Fraud prevention is no longer solely an admissions issue, a financial aid issue, or an IT issue, it is an institutional issue," said Maurice Simpkins, President of AMSimpkins & Associates. "SecurED was created to bring together the leaders responsible for protecting access, preserving institutional resources, and strengthening trust across higher education. Our goal is to create a national community committed to securing the future of enrollment."

Long before enrollment fraud became a national headline, AMSA was working alongside institutions to identify emerging fraud patterns and develop solutions designed specifically for the unique challenges facing higher education.

Unlike traditional higher education conferences that address enrollment, technology, or student success broadly, SecurED is uniquely focused on the intersection of fraud prevention, identity verification, enrollment security, and institutional risk management.

Conference Topics Include:

Student Application Fraud Prevention

Prevention Identity Verification Strategies

Financial Aid Fraud Detection and Prevention

Detection and Prevention Enrollment Security and Institutional Risk Management

Fraud Ring Identification and Intelligence Sharing

Ring Identification and Intelligence Sharing AI and Emerging Fraud Threats

Threats Compliance and Regulatory Considerations

Cross-Functional Collaboration Between Admissions, Financial Aid, IT, and Compliance Teams

Real-World Institutional Case Studies

Fraud Prevention Technologies and Best Practices

The conference will feature keynote presentations, expert-led breakout sessions, panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and collaborative networking opportunities designed to provide attendees with practical strategies and actionable insights they can immediately implement within their institutions.

In addition to educational programming, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in professional development and certification opportunities, including the S.A.F.E. Certified Practitioner Program, designed to help institutions strengthen their internal fraud prevention capabilities.

A National Community Focused on Enrollment Security

The origins of SecurED trace back to 2021, when AM Simpkins & Associates began identifying a significant increase in fraudulent applications, synthetic identities, and emerging enrollment fraud patterns across higher education institutions.

Recognizing the growing threat to institutional resources, financial aid programs, and student access, AMSA began developing a purpose-built solution in 2022. That effort led to the launch of the S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination) platform in early 2023, one of the first solutions specifically designed to help colleges and universities identify and address application fraud at scale.

Since then, awareness of enrollment fraud has grown significantly across higher education, reinforcing the need for institutions to collaborate, share intelligence, and develop proactive strategies to protect enrollment and financial aid programs.

SecurED was created to provide a national forum where higher education leaders can come together to address these challenges and help shape the future of enrollment security.

Call for Speakers

SecurED is currently seeking institutional leaders and practitioners interested in sharing real-world experiences, lessons learned, and proven strategies for combating fraud and protecting institutional integrity.

Priority consideration will be given to sessions that are:

Practical and experience-driven

Focused on real institutional challenges

Designed to provide actionable takeaways for attendees

Confirmed session speakers will receive complimentary conference registration and 350 S.A.F.E. ID Verification Credits as a thank-you for contributing their expertise to the SecurED community.

Sponsorship and Exhibitor Opportunities

Organizations serving higher education are invited to participate as sponsors and exhibitors.

SecurED offers sponsors direct access to a highly targeted audience of decision-makers actively addressing enrollment security, fraud prevention, financial aid integrity, compliance, and institutional risk. Sponsorship opportunities include exhibit space, speaking opportunities, event activations, and visibility through the SecurED Event Portal.

Registration Information

Registration is now open for institutions, partners, and industry professionals interested in attending SecurED 2027.

Institutions attending conferences such as AACRAO, Ellucian Live, and other spring higher education events are encouraged to extend their professional development experience by participating in SecurED's specialized programming focused on fraud prevention, identity verification, and enrollment security. While these events provide valuable insights into enrollment management, technology, and student success, SecurED offers a dedicated forum for addressing the growing challenges associated with application fraud, financial aid abuse, institutional risk, and enrollment integrity.

For registration, speaker submissions, sponsorship opportunities, and additional information, visit:

www.securedconference.com

About SecurED

SecurED is the national conference dedicated to fraud prevention and enrollment security in higher education. Created by AMSimpkins & Associates, SecurED brings together institutional leaders, practitioners, policymakers, and solution providers to address the growing challenges of student application fraud, identity verification, financial aid abuse, and institutional risk.

Through education, collaboration, and innovation, SecurED is helping define the future of enrollment security.

About AMSimpkins & Associates

AMSimpkins & Associates (AMSA) is a higher education technology company focused on helping colleges and universities strengthen operational efficiency, improve data integrity, and combat enrollment fraud. Through its S.A.F.E. platform and related solutions, AMSA supports institutions nationwide in protecting enrollment processes, safeguarding financial aid resources, and preserving student access.

Media Contact

LAQWACIA SIMPKINS, AMSimpkins and Associates, 1 6786824193, [email protected], AMSimpkins and Associates

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