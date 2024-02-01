National Credit Center Launches Groundbreaking Credit and Compliance Solution for Auto Dealers at NADA

We couldn't be more excited to unveil NCC Complete Credit™ at NADA 2024! Post this

"We couldn't be more excited to unveil NCC Complete Credit™ at NADA 2024" said National Credit Center President Brian Skutta. "Our new platform combines powerful credit-data-driven decisioning with ease of use in a way that has met and exceeded our dealers' expectations," continued Skutta, "in fact, once our pilot dealers saw how simple and effective the platform was, they told us they'll never settle for anything less which is a great testament to how our NCC team was able to deliver on behalf of our dealers."

NCC Complete Credit™ utilizes the dealership's credit data to enable faster decision-making and smarter lender recommendations, with foolproof compliance and a seamless credit application push into RouteOne, Dealertrack, and CUDL built into the process. This advanced functionality combined with a simpler user experience and intuitive design empowers dealers to boost productivity and profits simultaneously.

NCC Complete Credit™:

Leverages NCC's deep partnerships with all three credit bureaus to pull any score and display the credit data in the new NCC Clarity™ credit report, enabling dealers to understand the credit profile of their buyer in seconds, reducing the time needed to digest credit reports and speeding up the sales process.

Features a powerful compliance tool that refines all necessary steps into easy-to-execute actions within the platform and aggregates all outstanding compliance actions into a clear checklist to ensure dealerships have satisfied all legal and regulatory requirements.

Utilizes a proprietary Lender Select recommendation engine, enabling dealers to quickly compare and know which lenders will fund a deal for the highest profit. By combining the deal structure entries and the consumer profile, identifying the best lender for both dealers and consumers is simple, accurate, and fast. The tool automatically calculates LTV, PTI and DTI for each deal using a dealer's current lenders.

NCC will be at the NADA 2024 Show in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 2-4 at Booth #1753W demonstrating NCC Complete Credit™. To learn more or sign up for a demo, visit https://www.nccdirect.com/nada-2024/

About National Credit Center:

With offices in Austin, TX and Las Vegas, NV, National Credit Center is a leading provider of credit, identity verification, compliance, and soft pull solutions, catering to organizations nationwide. Our commitment to innovation, easy-to-use products, and reliable systems backed by a dedicated account management team have established us as a trusted partner in the industry for almost three decades. www.nccdirect.com

Media Contact

Jim Dietrich, National Credit Center, 1 702-757-2767, [email protected], www.nccdirect.com

SOURCE National Credit Center