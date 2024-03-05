National Credit Center Launches Proprietary NCC Clarity™ Credit Report to Accelerate Auto Financing Effectiveness

"For dealerships, the credit report hasn't had innovation in years and we're proud to be leading the way" says Brian Skutta, President of National Credit Center. Post this

Intuitive Design: NCC Clarity™ boasts a simple and clear design, ensuring effortless navigation for users. It's essential in the fast-paced world of automotive finance to optimize productivity. Critical Alerts: At the heart of NCC Clarity™ is a new NCC Alerts summary bar. This prominent feature offers a snapshot of vital details at the top of the report, enabling access to critical information to identify the right lender for each buyer. Auto-Specific Insight: NCC Auto Analytics™ provides auto trade lines and details including current lender, monthly payment, and APR. This unique product equips dealerships with the data needed to quickly structure the right loan terms.

"Your new NCC Clarity™ credit report is a game changer! It allows our team to quickly focus on the most important data to identify the right lender and improve our guests' experience in our dealership." says Jeremy Beaver, CEO of Del Grande Dealer Group.

"We're delighted by the overwhelming excitement we've received on our NCC Clarity™ credit report and the impact it's having on our dealerships' business" says Brian Skutta, President of National Credit Center. "For dealerships, the credit report hasn't had innovation in years and we're proud to be leading the way."

NCC Clarity™ is available to all National Credit Center customers in the systems dealerships use today including NCC Complete Credit™, Dealertrack®, RouteOne®, and other integrated platforms.

About National Credit Center:

With offices in Austin, TX and Las Vegas, NV, National Credit Center is a leading provider of credit, identity verification and compliance, catering to organizations nationwide. Our commitment to innovation, easy-to-use products, and reliable systems backed by a dedicated account management team have established us as a trusted partner in the industry for almost three decades. www.nccdirect.com

