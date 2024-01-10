National Credit Center (NCC) Announces Automotive Industry Veteran Jay Nieman as Chief Revenue Officer

I am excited about the opportunity to bring both the NCC and ProMax solutions to dealers in a time where credit, compliance, and efficient workflow could not be more important. Post this

Niemann brings over 20 years of automotive SaaS and 3rd party marketplace experience across private and public companies. Nieman joins NCC most recently from TrueCar where he was EVP of Dealer Sales and Service. Prior to TrueCar, Nieman held increasing levels of executive sales leadership at RockED, DealerTrack, VinSolutions and AutoTrader.com.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Jay join our team" said Brian Skutta, President of NCC and ProMax. "His understanding of our industry and our dealer customers will serve as a catalyst for growth and innovation as we launch several new enhancements to both platforms beginning in early 2024 at NADA."

Nieman will be based in the company's Kansas City, MO office while the company will remain headquartered in Austin, TX with offices in Las Vegas, NV and Bettendorf, IA.

About National Credit Center:

With offices in Austin, TX and Las Vegas, NV, National Credit Center (NCC) is a leading provider of credit, identity verification, compliance, and soft pull solutions, serving dealerships nationwide. Our commitment to innovation, easy-to-use products, and reliable systems backed by a dedicated account management team have established us as a trusted partner in the industry for almost three decades. Learn more at www.nccdirect.com

About ProMax:

Founded in 1994, ProMax is an industry-leading SaaS provider of fully integrated front-end solutions for retail auto dealers across the U.S. From award-winning CRM/ILM and Desking/Leasing modules, to industry-first Compliance solutions and Pre-Screen products, to Lead Generation, Inventory, Dealer Websites, and more, ProMax's powerful and fully scalable Stack platform is used by thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide.

Learn more about ProMax at http://www.poweredbypromax.com

