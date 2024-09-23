National Cybersecurity Awareness Month: 5 Cybersecurity Strategies Research Universities Must Adopt to Lead in Global Research

"At PIER Group, we see it as our responsibility to ensure that these institutions not only stay at the forefront of global research, but do so securely. We're building the infrastructures that allow them to innovate without fear of compromise," said Chad Williams, president of PIER Group. Post this

During National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, universities have the opportunity to assess their cybersecurity strategies and adopt solutions that will protect their campuses, students, and research for years to come. Williams and his colleagues at PIER Group have identified five strategies that top universities should be implementing now or planning for:

1. Adopt AI for Cybersecurity. For managing networks at the scale of major research universities, with thousands of devices connected to campus networks, AI is essential for detecting threats and responding quickly. AI-driven tools can analyze vast amounts of data to detect anomalies and provide automated threat responses.

● What Universities Should Do: Adopt AI-enhanced cybersecurity tools that provide proactive monitoring and fast response to cyber threats.

2. Implement Network Access Control (NAC) Systems. Modern access control solutions, often enhanced with AI, make it much easier for university staff to segment the university population so only authorized users can access sensitive information, applications and data.

● What Universities Should Do: Implement sophisticated NAC systems that use AI for smarter, more effective user management.

3. Combat Social Media Attacks. Cyber criminals are using social media apps like LinkedIn and Instagram to launch attacks on individuals, with an overarching goal of breaching a university network.

● What Universities Should Do: Universities should always follow the 3-2-1-1 rule - three copies of data at two different locations, one offsite and one immutable. They should also educate campus communities on social media risks and employ cybersecurity solutions that monitor and mitigate these threats.

4. Leave Legacy Equipment Behind. Most universities have older equipment, but even equipment that is just a few years old can leave universities vulnerable to cyberattacks. Transitioning networks and storage to the cloud is proving to be the most economical and flexible solution, adding greater security while allowing universities to quickly scale up or down.

● What Universities Should Do: Focus on phasing out older equipment as soon as possible and migrate those computing needs to the cloud.

5. Collaborate Securely with the Broader Research Ecosystem. Universities' openness for collaboration complicates security. Real-time partnerships with research centers and external partners demand secure data-sharing, supported by networks like The Quilt. Strong security measures are crucial to protect sensitive research and intellectual property. Secure collaboration fuels innovation in medicine and technology while safeguarding valuable data.

● What Universities Should Do: Universities should ensure their networks are built to handle secure, high-speed collaboration with both internal and external research partners. PIER Group's support and partnership with R1 and R2 research organizations help facilitate university-wide collaboration, enabling discussions on the best procedures and solutions to secure student, institutional, and research data necessary for innovation.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, universities must implement strategies to protect their students, staff, and the integrity of their research. By doing so, they contribute to a safer global research ecosystem. For more information on how R1 and R2 universities can achieve technology leadership, visit http://www.piergroup.com.

