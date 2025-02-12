National Dental Launches Smyles For Heroes To Donate Full Arch Dental Restoration Services To Veterans and First Responders

Each month, National Dental will select one veteran or first responder to benefit from this exciting program valued between $30,000 - $60,000. Post this

"We invite veterans and first responders service organizations or their family members to nominate those in need. First responders and veterans may also apply on their own behalf. Each month National Dental will select one candidate to receive the procedure, based on suitability after a comprehensive clinical evaluation," says Dr. Doshi.

All selected candidates must schedule their procedure within 10 days of notification, and agree to participate in publicizing their story.

To nominate someone or to apply please email: [email protected] or go to SmylesForHeroes.com

National Dental locations include Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County. Visit lovenationaldental.com

Our Mission at National Dental

At the core of our work is a deep commitment to our patients. Led by Dr. Doshi, we foster a family-like culture within our team, extending that culture to our patients. Our purpose-driven values of compassion, care, and loyalty guide everything we do. We are dedicated to our patients' success and well-being, constantly working to improve, innovate, and provide the best care possible. Compassion is at the heart of our mission.

