National Dental Launches Smyles For Heroes To Donate Full Arch Dental Restoration Services To Veterans and First Responders

Each month National Dental will select one qualifying candidate from nominated veterans or first repsonders who are missing multiple teeth or are currently wearing a denture. Applications are accepted online at SmylesForHeroes.com
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. Nitin Doshi, Founder of National Dental invites veterans and first responders organizations and support groups to nominate those in need for full arch dental replacements. Each month, National Dental will select one person to benefit from this exciting program valued between $30,000 - $60,000.
"Our veterans and first responders are very special people who provide selfless service to our communities," sats Dr. Doshi. "To recognize their contributions, National Dental is launching Smyles For Heroes, a program designed to help those in need of one of the most life-changing treatments in dentistry: full-arch dental implants. These procedures may be unavailable to many due to cost, but National Dental has committed to choose one deserving first responder or veteran per month from the areas we serve to receive full arch implants."
"We invite veterans and first responders service organizations or their family members to nominate those in need. First responders and veterans may also apply on their own behalf. Each month National Dental will select one candidate to receive the procedure, based on suitability after a comprehensive clinical evaluation," says Dr. Doshi.
All selected candidates must schedule their procedure within 10 days of notification, and agree to participate in publicizing their story.
To nominate someone or to apply please email: [email protected] or go to SmylesForHeroes.com
National Dental locations include Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Nassau County and Suffolk County. Visit lovenationaldental.com
Our Mission at National Dental
At the core of our work is a deep commitment to our patients. Led by Dr. Doshi, we foster a family-like culture within our team, extending that culture to our patients. Our purpose-driven values of compassion, care, and loyalty guide everything we do. We are dedicated to our patients' success and well-being, constantly working to improve, innovate, and provide the best care possible. Compassion is at the heart of our mission.
