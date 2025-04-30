National Director of Healthcare Chris Morris Retires from Swinerton

"Chris' client-focused approach and ability to build trust have resulted in extraordinary experiences for both repeat and new healthcare clients across the country," says Swinerton Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President, Don Adair. Post this

Leveraging his operational expertise, Morris established regional market champions and experts across all Swinerton divisions. These regional market champions lead highly skilled teams who are fostering longstanding relationships with leading healthcare providers to prioritize their patients' well-being, comfort and safety.

"Chris has been instrumental in growing Swinerton's healthcare portfolio and expertise. His client-focused approach, operational background, and ability to build trust have resulted in extraordinary experiences for both repeat and new healthcare clients across the country," says Don Adair, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President.

These efforts have positioned Swinerton as a top 10 nationwide healthcare general contractor, completing $7 billion in healthcare projects, with an additional $1 billion currently in progress across Swinerton's 23 division offices.

Reflecting on his career with his team, Morris shared, "I am immensely proud of what we have done together, the relationships that we have built, and the growth of our people has been incredible to witness. Because of your efforts, the future of Swinerton in the healthcare industry is bright."

Adair added, "Chris has helped build an exceptional team of healthcare experts nationally, who will continue to provide the excellent service our clients know us for, while advancing our healthcare markets. Our commitment to healthcare is stronger than ever, and I'm excited to see how the Healthcare Market continues to grow and evolve over the years to come."

