National Director of Healthcare Chris Morris Retires from Swinerton

After 29 years with the firm, Chris Morris leaves behind a solid foundation for continued growth and a client-focused approach to healthcare construction.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. , April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Swinerton Incorporated (Swinerton) announces Vice President and National Director of Healthcare Chris Morris' retirement on May 1, 2025, after a successful 36-year career in construction, including 29 years with Swinerton.
Morris first joined Swinerton Builders in 1996 as a project manager in San Francisco. Over the years, he has held various roles in the firm's Seattle division and Sacramento location, where he joined the healthcare team in 2009. In 2019, Morris was promoted to National Director of Healthcare, where he was instrumental in developing a strategic vision and national approach for healthcare. Morris has shared his client-focused passion, nurturing strong relationships among clients, owners and employees, which has led to successful projects and repeat business.
Leveraging his operational expertise, Morris established regional market champions and experts across all Swinerton divisions. These regional market champions lead highly skilled teams who are fostering longstanding relationships with leading healthcare providers to prioritize their patients' well-being, comfort and safety.
"Chris has been instrumental in growing Swinerton's healthcare portfolio and expertise. His client-focused approach, operational background, and ability to build trust have resulted in extraordinary experiences for both repeat and new healthcare clients across the country," says Don Adair, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President.
These efforts have positioned Swinerton as a top 10 nationwide healthcare general contractor, completing $7 billion in healthcare projects, with an additional $1 billion currently in progress across Swinerton's 23 division offices.
Reflecting on his career with his team, Morris shared, "I am immensely proud of what we have done together, the relationships that we have built, and the growth of our people has been incredible to witness. Because of your efforts, the future of Swinerton in the healthcare industry is bright."
Adair added, "Chris has helped build an exceptional team of healthcare experts nationally, who will continue to provide the excellent service our clients know us for, while advancing our healthcare markets. Our commitment to healthcare is stronger than ever, and I'm excited to see how the Healthcare Market continues to grow and evolve over the years to come."
About Swinerton
Swinerton Incorporated is a 100% employee-owned company recognized nationally since 1888, comprised of Swinerton Builders, Timberlab, Inc., SAK Builders, Inc. and Lindgren Development Inc. Swinerton Builders provides commercial construction, construction management, design-build and self-perform services throughout the United States. Timberlab is a holistic provider of mass timber systems with in-house timber engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation services for construction projects. SAK Builders, Inc. offers Division 3 concrete services in the Pacific Northwest. Lindgren Development is the project development, financing and ownership arm of Swinerton Incorporated. For more information visit: https://swinerton.com/
