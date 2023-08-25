National Dog Day Returns on Saturday, August 26th to Celebrate Our Canine Companions and Encourage Adoption.

It's a day to give back to dogs for all they mean to us, the laughter they evoke, the loyal companionship they provide and equally, if not more importantly, a day to find as many homes for orphaned dogs as possible Tweet this

Amidst the heartwarming stories and images, a multitude of dogs remain in search of a forever home. National Dog Day, through the power of social media, will prove instrumental in connecting these dogs with loving families. The sharing of photos, videos, heartwarming news features, and adoption events will create an avenue for potential pet parents to come forward. These events, often accompanied by fee reductions, will culminate in a day of celebration and a reduced number of dogs in need, as many fortunate canines embark on their journey to a brighter future.

National Dog Day's longtime partner Autotrader is back, featuring its "Best Cars For Dog Lovers" list to assist consumers in making the best vehicle choice for themselves and their furry co-pilots".

Mars Petcare and Hilton join forces to celebrate International Dog Day with complimentary CESAR® Canine Cuisine meals for dogs staying at participating U.S. and select Toronto area Pet-Friendly Hilton Hotels on August 26th. To learn more about how Mars Petcare and Hilton are setting a new standard in pet-friendly travel, visit www.BetterCitiesforPets.com or stories.hilton.com.

National Dog Day is proud to partner with Elanco Animal Health, one of the largest animal health companies globally, to raise awareness of its UK-based ACT Against Lungworm campaign. Lungworm is a potentially deadly yet preventable parasite that can infect dogs, but despite this, a national survey showed that only 21% of UK dog owners know that vet-prescribed preventative treatment should be given monthly.1

Uniting dog lovers across the UK, the campaign was created to raise awareness of lungworm to help ensure no dog dies from this preventable condition in the future. With an educational website sharing essential materials and offering the opportunity to pledge to ACT Against Lungworm, the campaign is encouraging people to demonstrate their support and take accountable community action. Visit www.lungworm.co.uk to find out more and make your own pledge to ACT Against Lungworm and help stop dogs dying from this preventable condition.

1. Elanco Animal Health. Lungworm market research 2023.

Pet Lifestyle Expert and Animal Advocate, Colleen Paige, founded National Dog Day in 2004, as a way to thank dogs for their unconditional love as well as their dedication to service that keeps our families, communities and cities safe. Originally launched and celebrated in the United States, National Dog Day is now celebrated worldwide. "It's a day to give back to dogs for all they mean to us, the laughter they evoke, the loyal companionship they provide and equally, if not more importantly, a day to find as many homes for orphaned dogs as possible. I chose the date in honor of my first rescue dog when I was a child, Sheltie, who was adopted on August 26th, but it was my soul-dog, Sailor, that inspired me to create the day after I found her at the shelter on death row, just a bag of bones and covered in cigarette burns. This day is her legacy for the all the love she gave in return for rescuing her" said Paige. This year marks the 19th anniversary of National/International Dog Day and millions of dogs finding new homes.

Media Contact

Kathleen Kelly, The Holiday Guild, 1 971-405-1289, [email protected], www.theholidayguild.com

SOURCE National Dog Day