National Drive Electric Month kicks off Sept. 12, features events in 41 states

"EV drivers love their cars and sharing that experience with others. The passion and enthusiasm are palpable at National Drive Electric Month events, where people can often test drive EVs to understand why EVs are so beloved" said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America. Post this

EV growth is on an upward trajectory, and there has never been a better time to buy an EV. With more than 400 electric model trims available, there is an EV for every lifestyle. Plus, there's a robust used EV market, and there's still time to cash in on federal tax credits for new, used and commercial EVs, which end Sept. 30. Qualified buyers and lessees must sign a contract and make a payment, which could be a deposit or vehicle trade-in, before October to be eligible.

"There are a lot of great deals available right now, and I encourage anyone considering an EV to act quickly to maximize savings," Levin said.

Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, EVHybridNoire, Sierra Club and Drive Electric USA present this year's National Drive Electric Month. The groups recruit organizers to host local events that are listed on DriveElectricMonth.org. Then, people can easily find the nearest event to them and sign up to volunteer or attend.

NDEM events pepper the map of the United States, including multiple festivities in Hawaii and Alaska.

Here are some locations with fantastic events to pay attention to:

Portland, Ore. – The Oregon Electric Vehicle Association is hosting an event with short, educational talks, test drives and static vehicle displays on Saturday, Sept. 13 . Attendees can talk to EV drivers to ask questions about their lived experiences. Parking is free, and a food truck will be on site to round out the event.

– The Oregon Electric Vehicle Association is hosting an event with short, educational talks, test drives and static vehicle displays on . Attendees can talk to EV drivers to ask questions about their lived experiences. Parking is free, and a food truck will be on site to round out the event. Mesa, Ariz. – A veteran group of organizers is bringing the EV experience to Mesa Community College on Saturday, Sept. 20 . People can test drive a variety of models, talk to real owners and learn how and where to charge.

– A veteran group of organizers is bringing the EV experience to on . People can test drive a variety of models, talk to real owners and learn how and where to charge. Mobile, Ala. – Have a rollicking time on Saturday, Sept. 20 , at the Son Of A Sailor Fest, which celebrates Jimmy Buffett and Gulf Coast culture. The free festival features live music, local restaurants, parrot-head costume contests and EV drivers who can answer all your questions about driving electric.

– Have a rollicking time on , at the Son Of A Sailor Fest, which celebrates and Gulf Coast culture. The free festival features live music, local restaurants, parrot-head costume contests and EV drivers who can answer all your questions about driving electric. Grand Junction, Colo. – EVs get their own block at this downtown car show. Spectators will visit with drivers and can participate in a friendly competition for great prizes.

– EVs get their own block at this downtown car show. Spectators will visit with drivers and can participate in a friendly competition for great prizes. Melbourne, Fla. – Plug In America is hosting a ride-and-drive at the Space Coast Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27 . The public can test drive EVs from different manufacturers, engage with local EV owners and ask questions of the organization's EV experts.

National sponsors supporting National Drive Electric Month include platinum sponsor Nissan, which is unveiling the all-new 2026 Nissan LEAF®, silver sponsor Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership (EVAL) program and bronze sponsor Edison International.

To learn more about National Drive Electric Month or RSVP for an event, visit https://driveelectricmonth.org/

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Month, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

Media Contact

Lindsey Perkins, Plug In America, 1 323-973-4798, [email protected], https://pluginamerica.org/

SOURCE Plug In America