National Drive Electric Week Kicks Off Sept. 22, Features 214 Events Across the U.S.

Plug In America, the Electric Vehicle Association, EVHybridNoire, the Sierra Club and Drive Electric USA are presenting this year's National Drive Electric Week. The groups recruit organizers to host local events that are listed on DriveElectricWeek.org. Then, people can easily find the nearest event to them and sign up to volunteer or attend.

"NDEW is a great chance for drivers to talk to EV owners in their communities about the true EV driving experience," said Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, an EV nonprofit advocacy group. "We want to give everyone accurate, practical information so they can make informed decisions about what is best for them. There are a number of great deals and incentives available, not to mention an increase in the variety of models for sale. So there's a lot to discover at NDEW events, even for current EV owners."

NDEW events pepper the map of the United States, blanketing the East Coast from Florida to Maine, covering the Midwest, dipping into the southern states, stretching across the Southwest and up the Pacific Coast into the Northwest. Not to be left out, Hawaii and Alaska have multiple events scheduled, too. National Drive Electric Week is a strong showing of the dedication EV drivers and advocates have for educating the public about how everyone can benefit from EVs.

"Fall is one of my favorite times of year because NDEW is a special campaign that harnesses the passion of EV drivers into a week-long event to show the country how beloved EVs are by their owners," Levin said. "I've said it before and I'll say it again: Once you go electric, you won't go back. The convenience, the cost savings, the fun of driving EVs—it's waiting to be discovered."

National sponsors supporting National Drive Electric Week include platinum sponsors Nissan and Wells Fargo, and bronze sponsor Edison International.

To learn more about National Drive Electric Week or to RSVP for an event, visit https://driveelectricweek.org/

