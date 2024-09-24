National Drive Electric Week Kicks Off Sept. 27, Features 190+ Events Across the U.S

I love the diversity of events. EV drivers, cities, nonprofit organizations, and utilities organize events that range from coffee get-togethers to big festivals. Plus, the enthusiasm of EV drivers is unmatched. Anyone who attends an NDEW event will learn why electric vehicles are so beloved. Post this

EV growth is on an upward trajectory. More than 1.4 million plug-in electric vehicles were sold in 2023 in the U.S. – an increase of more than 50% from 2022. Across the world, EVs are making waves, too. An EV was the best-selling car on the planet in 2023, and EV sales are expected to reach 17 million globally by the end of 2024.

Plug In America, Electric Vehicle Association, EVHybridNoire, Sierra Club and Drive Electric USA present this year's National Drive Electric Week. The groups recruit organizers to host local events that are listed on DriveElectricWeek.org. Then, people can easily find the nearest event to them and sign up to volunteer or attend.

NDEW events pepper the map of the United States, blanketing the East Coast from Florida to Maine, covering the Midwest, dipping into the southern states, stretching across the Southwest and up the Pacific Coast into the Northwest. Not to be left out, Hawaii and Alaska have multiple events scheduled, too. National Drive Electric Week is a strong showing of the dedication EV drivers and advocates have for educating the public about how everyone can benefit from EVs.

Here are some locations with fantastic events to pay attention to:

Schenectady, N.Y. – Four organizations are teaming up to host New York Capital District's Drive Electric Week and Sustainability Fair on Oct. 6 at Schenectady City Hall. Fairgoers can secure a free ride and drive in the Nissan ARIYA and other models, talk to EV drivers, and check out public charging stations while enjoying live music and grub from food trucks.

National sponsors supporting National Drive Electric Week include platinum sponsors Nissan and Wells Fargo, gold sponsor Kelley Blue Book, silver sponsor Electric Vehicle Adoption Leadership (EVAL) program, bronze sponsor Edison International and green sponsor Nokian Tyres.

To learn more about National Drive Electric Week or RSVP for an event, visit https://driveelectricweek.org.

About Plug In America

Plug In America is the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the use of plug-in electric vehicles in the United States through education, advocacy and research. Formed in 2008, Plug In America provides practical, objective information to consumers and dealerships about EVs through various programs, including National Drive Electric Week, Drive Electric Earth Month, PlugStar.com, and other public outreach events. With Plug In America's coalition of plug-in vehicle drivers, policy experts and technical advisors, their expertise represents the world's deepest pool of experience in driving and living with plug-in vehicles. Learn more at PlugInAmerica.org.

