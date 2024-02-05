National Family Law Firm, WhitbeckBennett, Continues Expanding with Manassas, Virginia Partner

"Adding an attorney as experienced and talented as Beth is a huge win for our firm and the community around Prince County and throughout Northern Virginia" - John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett Post this

John Whitbeck, founder and Managing Partner of WhitbeckBennett, launched the firm in April of 2020 with aspirations to seek out future locations for expanding its practice to reach families across the Nation. The family law firm was founded with a vision to provide struggling families with strong legal advice, acting as their advocate during some of life's most difficult times.

"Adding an attorney as experienced and talented as Beth is a huge win for our firm and the community around Prince County and throughout Northern Virginia," stated Whitbeck.

WhitbeckBennett is the first national family law firm to serve both men and women. Focusing its practice on the areas of law that affect everyone in the family, WhitbeckBennett's mission is to serve families with compassion, trusted advice, and fearless advocacy. WhitbeckBennett's practice areas include Divorce, Child Custody, Child & Spousal Support, Domestic Violence & Protective Orders, Adoption, Guardianship, Guardian ad Litem, Mediation, and Estate Planning.

"My goal is to ensure that my clients experience a sense of being heard and supported in their pursuit of what matters most to them. I became a member of WhitbeckBennett to collaborate with a team of dedicated professionals who share the same commitment and determination to boldly safeguard the rights of our clients in matters such as divorce, custody, child support, spousal support, or protective orders.", writes Beth Chavez.

To learn more about WhitbeckBennett, please visit them online at www.wblaws.com.

WhitbeckBennett – WhitbeckBennett was founded to be a law firm for your family. This means we have focused our practice around the areas of law that affect everyone in your family. Our aggressive yet compassionate team of highly responsive and competent attorneys help individuals get the best result possible in the most difficult of times. Families need to be able to trust that their lawyers are giving their best efforts to achieve the client's goals. Clients also need to know that their lawyer will be responsive and communicate with them consistently and as quickly as possible. WhitbeckBennett attorneys have built their practices around these philosophies and their success on behalf of clients can be traced to our aggressive and compassionate approach to the cases we handle.

