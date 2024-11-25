National Federation of Professional Trainers (NFPT) Acquired by Summit Professional Education

"This powerful combination provides personal trainers with new growth opportunities while helping clinicians expand their skills within the fitness industry." Post this

The integration of Summit's extensive course offerings and advanced learning platform with NFPT's renowned personal training certification program elevates NFPT's certification course experience, introduces industry-first specialist offerings, and enhances the overall education journey for personal trainers. NFPT members will gain access to Summit's tech-enabled platform, offering a range of new membership perks designed to support trainers at every stage of their careers.

"We are excited to bring together the strengths of Summit and NFPT to create a more comprehensive education and career development platform for fitness professionals," said Ken Ramirez, CEO of Summit Professional Education. "This powerful combination provides personal trainers with new growth opportunities while helping clinicians expand their skills within the fitness industry."

Building Career Pathways in Fitness and Clinical Care

NFPT has a 30-year legacy of providing high-quality education and certification for aspiring personal trainers, offering an NCCA-accredited certification program known for its rigor and excellence. Summit complements this with its broad continuing education portfolio for various healthcare clinicians. The combined expertise of both organizations creates career pathway opportunities, starting with personal training and extending into clinical care roles such as physical therapy assistants, athletic trainers, and physical therapists.

Exciting Developments Ahead for NFPT Members

Starting in 2025, NFPT members and partners can expect a revitalized certification experience, specializations, and mentorship program. The refreshed curriculum will deliver up-to-date information and best practices, ensuring certified trainers have the latest exercise science and fitness insights.

Leading the charge is Erin Mahoney, appointed by Summit to head up NFPT and the strategic expansion into the fitness segment. Mahoney is a seasoned product executive with over 15 years of experience building compelling learning experiences and certification programs for personal trainers. "The integration of Summit's resources not only allows us to offer enhanced training courses but also introduces career pathing opportunities that will extend into adjacent markets," said Mahoney. "Our mission is to ensure fitness professionals have the best education, skills, and opportunities to advance their careers. And I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to expand the impact of the certifying body that granted me my very first certification."

About the National Federation of Professional Trainers

The National Federation of Professional Trainers (NFPT) has certified personal trainers for over thirty years. It offers an NCCA-accredited program emphasizing practical knowledge and real-world application. NFPT's mission is to support the fitness industry by providing qualified trainers committed to lifelong learning and professional growth.

About Summit Professional Education

Summit Professional Education is a leading provider of continuing education for health and wellness professionals, including physical, occupational, and speech-language pathologists. To suit every learner's needs, Summit offers a wide range of learning formats, including live classes, webinars, and on-demand courses.

Visit Summit Professional Education or NFPT for more information about the acquisition or to explore new educational opportunities.

Media Contact

Erin Mahoney, https://summit-education.com, 1 800-729-6378, [email protected]

SOURCE Summit Professional Education