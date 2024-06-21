National Forklift Safety Day 2024 Marks Another Successful Year with Industry Leaders and Safety Advocates

The Industrial Truck Association hosted the 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day, featuring an impressive lineup of industry leaders and safety experts.

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Industrial Truck Association (ITA) proudly hosted the 11th annual National Forklift Safety Day, a hallmark event dedicated to promoting safety in the forklift industry. This year's event featured an impressive lineup of industry leaders and safety experts who shared insights, updates, and best practices to enhance safety across the nation's workplaces.

Brian Feehan, President of the Industrial Truck Association, opened the event with a warm welcome and emphasized the critical importance of safety in the material handling industry. "Safety is our top priority, and National Forklift Safety Day serves as a powerful reminder of the continuous efforts needed to protect workers and improve operational safety," said Feehan. He also highlighted the significance of operator training and the necessity of maintaining a safety-first mindset throughout the year. "Raising awareness about proper operator training is crucial. Safety isn't just a one-day event — it's a 365-day commitment."

Moderated by Brett Wood, ITA Chairman of the Board and President and CEO of Toyota Material Handling North America, the event brought together key stakeholders to discuss safety initiatives and advancements. Wood underscored the collaborative spirit of the day, highlighting the shared commitment to fostering a safer working environment. "National Forklift Safety Day is an opportunity for the industry to unite behind safety as a collective group. We are competitors in the market, but as an industry, we stand behind safety together" said Wood.

Reginald Jackson, Occupational Safety and Health Specialist from the Office of General Industry and Agricultural Enforcement, provided an insightful overview of OSHA's initiatives. He updated attendees on the National Emphasis Program (NEP) for Warehouse Safety, outlining critical steps taken to enhance regulatory measures and improve compliance.

Cesar Jimenez, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Toyota Material Handling, Inc., offered a comprehensive view of the current safety landscape in the powered industrial truck industry. Jimenez shared valuable safety information and underscored the importance of ongoing education and technological advancements in reducing workplace accidents.

Larry Pearlman, President and Founder of SAFETY and Consulting Associates, Inc., delivered an engaging presentation on best practices for maintaining a culture of safety. Pearlman's expertise in safety consulting provided attendees with practical strategies to implement within their organizations.

Ajay Bhardwaj, Director of EHS – Americas at ADIENT, concluded the day's presentations with a compelling overview of his company's robust forklift safety program. Bhardwaj detailed the methodologies for measuring the effectiveness of safety initiatives, providing a model for other companies to emulate.

National Forklift Safety Day 2024 successfully united industry professionals and safety advocates, reinforcing the collective mission to prioritize worker safety. The event continues to be a cornerstone for the industry, driving forward the message of safety and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of operational priorities. By raising awareness of the importance of operator training and emphasizing that safety is a year-round commitment, ITA aims to foster a safer working environment for all.

For more information about National Forklift Safety Day or to view the video of the June 11 NFSD event, please visit http://www.indtrk.org.

About the Industrial Truck Association: For more than 70 years, the Industrial Truck Association has been the leading organization of industrial truck manufacturers and suppliers of component parts and accessories that conduct business in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Based in Washington, D.C., ITA maintains an influential voice in international standards development for the industry. The organization also advances engineering practices to promote safe products, disseminates statistical marketplace information, and provides industry forums for learning and networking. Visit http://www.indtrk.org.

