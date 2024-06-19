National Foundation for Credit Counseling and Piere Partner to Help Consumers Manage Debt

This partnership helps us meet consumers where they are in their journey, so they have the guidance they need and can connect with an NFCC agency when they are ready for counseling. Post this

"We are excited about the potential impact of this partnership with Piere to empower consumers on their path to financial wellness, particularly by providing them with the tools and resources they need to connect with a certified NFCC counselor at the most appropriate time,'' said Mike Croxson, CEO of NFCC. "This ensures we meet consumers where they are in their journey, so they have the guidance they need and can connect with an NFCC agency when they are ready for counseling. Together we can help people overcome financial challenges and regain control of their debt with help from NFCC Certified Credit Counselors."

Piere will enhance its existing users' experience with access to NFCC's financial education and credit counseling and will also extend its advanced financial management tools to clients of NFCC. These resources are designed to help NFCC clients better manage their budgets, track expenses, and set financial goals.

Yuval Shuminer, Founder and CEO of Piere, added "Our goal is to equip users with comprehensive financial management solutions. This partnership with NFCC allows us to offer these essential tools to a wider audience, ensuring that more individuals have the resources they need to achieve financial control and freedom."

To learn more about the NFCC, Piere, and this partnership, visit nfcc.org/piere and piere.com/nfcc.

About NFCC

Founded in 1951, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) is the oldest nonprofit dedicated to improving people's financial well-being. With over 1,200 NFCC Certified Credit Counselors serving 50 states and all U.S. territories, NFCC nonprofit counselors are financial advocates, empowering millions of consumers to take charge of their finances through one-on-one financial reviews that address credit card debt, student loans, housing decisions, and overall money management. For expert guidance and advice, visit NFCC.org.

About Piere

Piere is the intelligent personal finance and money management app that offers personalized and accurate financial insight at your fingertips. Bring all your banking, spending, and financial accounts into a single platform, and create a customized budget in just two taps using Piere's lightning-fast intelligence. Track your financial progress with a beautiful historical net worth visualization that follows the progression of your assets and liabilities through time. Unlock the full potential of your money with Piere, which is available for free download at the App Store and Google Play in the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit Piere.com.

